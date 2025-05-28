News: Boris Cepeda releases ‘Andamios,’ a personal journey through Latin American and European piano music | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Internationally acclaimed pianist and Steinway Artist Boris Cepeda announces the release of his latest solo album, "Andamios," now available on all major digital platforms. Featuring works by Isaac Albéniz, Maurice Ravel, Astor Piazzolla, Gerardo Guevara and Leonardo Cárdenas, "Andamios" blends Latin American and European musical traditions in a deeply personal and emotionally resonant recording.



Recorded in Atlanta on a Hamburg Steinway Grand Model B, "Andamios" captures the intimate nuances of Cepeda's interpretation. The album is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and other platforms. Listen here: https://www.boriscepeda.hearnow.com.



"Sincerity, humanity, authenticity, those were my guiding lights while recording 'Andamios,'" Cepeda said. "I wanted the sound to emerge from silence, as something natural and unforced. Not perfection in a studio sense, but truth in tone, in timing, in feeling. It's a tribute to memory and identity, and to the invisible threads connecting composers and listeners across time and continents."



The album includes works ranging from the Spanish romanticism of Albéniz to the French impressionism of Ravel, alongside modern voices from Latin America: Ecuadorian composers Gerardo Guevara and Leonardo Cárdenas, and Argentine legend Astor Piazzolla, with 'Adiós Nonino' arranged for solo piano.



Cepeda dedicates the album to the memory of his father, Gonzalo Cepeda, and to the love of his life, while acknowledging the many friends, family members and supporters who made the production possible through grassroots contributions.



"Andamios" has been submitted for consideration at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards in the categories of album of the year and best classical album.



Learn more: https://www.boriscepeda.com/andamios-media.



About Boris Cepeda



Boris Cepeda is an Ecuadorian-German pianist and conductor with more than 40 years of international experience. A Steinway Artist since 2021, he has performed as a soloist and conductor across Latin America, Europe, the United States and Asia. He currently directs the European Piano Academy of Atlanta, where he also recorded 'Andamios.' Cepeda is widely recognized for his expressive clarity, cultural ambassadorship and commitment to expanding the reach of Latin American classical music. Learn more: https://www.boriscepeda.com/.

