News: ‘This Is Me!’ – A heartfelt debut novel exploring identity, love, and acceptance in a small Australian town, just in time for Pride Month | CitizenWire

COOMBS, Australian Capital Territory /CitizenWire/ -- Released in the lead-up to Pride Month this June, "This Is Me!" (ISBN: 978-1779628541) Book One in the "Finding Ourselves" series by debut author Aspen Thomas, is a moving and timely novel that delves into self-discovery, authenticity, and resilience in the face of societal pressure.



Published by Tellwell Publishing, "This Is Me!" follows Luke Corbett, a young man returning to his conservative hometown of Gamarra after years living in Canberra. Struggling to reconcile who he is with where he comes from, Luke faces the challenge of living openly in a place that may not be ready to accept him. When a long-lost childhood friend resurfaces, old feelings reawaken and Luke must choose between staying silent or embracing his truth.



Part coming-of-age, part quiet revolution, "This Is Me!" captures the tension of living authentically in a world that often demands conformity. With lyrical prose and vivid character development, Aspen Thomas offers a tender portrayal of love, identity, and courage, deeply rooted in the rural Australian experience.



"I wanted to tell a story that felt real. Growing up gay, autistic, and with ADHD in a small town shaped the way I see the world and how I write. Luke's story is fictional, but the feelings, the fears, the moments of joy, they're very much my own," said Thomas.



As Pride Month approaches, "This Is Me!" is a timely reminder of the importance of visibility and diverse storytelling. In Australia, nearly 10% of young adults aged 16 to 24 identify as LGBTQ+, reflecting a growing demand for authentic, inclusive stories that reflect real lives. With LGBTQ+ romance literature experiencing a global surge in readership, up more than 700% over five years, "This Is Me!" stands proudly among a new wave of powerful queer voices shaping contemporary fiction.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



ASPEN THOMAS is a science and mathematics educator, avid tennis player, and lifelong storyteller. Raised in the small Riverina town of Goolgowi and now based in Coombs, ACT, Aspen draws inspiration from his rural roots, his experiences as a neurodivergent individual, and his passion for honest, human stories. This Is Me! marks his literary debut and the beginning of the Finding Ourselves series. Learn more: https://aspenthomas-writes.com/



BOOK SUMMARY



Title: "This Is Me!"



Series: Finding Ourselves - Book One



Author: Aspen Thomas



Genre: Fiction / Coming-of-Age / LGBTQ+



PAPERBACK: 9781779628541



HARDCOVER: 9781779628558



EBOOK: 9781779628565



Author Website: https://aspenthomas-writes.com/



Publisher: Tellwell Talent - https://tellwell.ca



Available at: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo, and major book retailers.



Learn More: https://aspenthomas-writes.com/

