News: Joel Brouwer Honored as CFO of the Year – Small to Midsize Company at 2025 LA Executive Leadership Awards | CitizenWire

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Hillcrest, an age-qualified community in La Verne, proudly announces that Chief Financial Officer Joel Brouwer, CPA, CGMA, has been recognized as the CFO of the Year in the Small to Midsize Company category at the 2025 LA Executive Leadership Awards, an event celebrating leaders across Southern California who exemplify excellence, vision and resilience.



This year's honoree awards were given to standout finalists who have demonstrated grace, growth and grit over the past 24 months in their respective fields. Joel Brouwer's leadership at Hillcrest stood out among his peers, earning him the top honor in his category.



With more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector, Brouwer brought a wealth of financial and strategic expertise to Hillcrest when he joined the organization in 2023. His transition to the senior living sector was driven by a personal caregiving experience that ignited a deep commitment to compassionate elder care.



Since stepping into his role, Brouwer has been instrumental in strengthening financial operations, enhancing long-term sustainability and supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life for the community's residents.



"Joel brings not only technical expertise but a heart-centered approach to leadership that has elevated every part of our organization," said Matthew Neeley, CEO of Hillcrest. "This recognition is a powerful reflection of his dedication and impact."



This prestigious award honors Brouwer's professional excellence and reflects Hillcrest's continued leadership in senior care services across Southern California.



About Hillcrest:



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and located at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://liveathillcrest.org/.



Learn More: https://liveathillcrest.org/

