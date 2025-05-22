News: SIP @ Seaport Art & Wine+ Festival | CitizenWire

An afternoon with locally crafted drinks, art, food, and live music in beautiful Seaport Village!

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SIP San Diego announces their first event of 2025, the SIP @ Seaport Art & Wine+ Festival! Featuring a day filled with art, delicious drinks, food and good vibes, the event happens Saturday, June 21, 2025 in the Lighthouse District at Seaport Village.



Guests sip on locally crafted wine and other libations, explore artists' work, snack on charcuterie, and enjoy live music in the beautiful setting of Seaport Village.



There are two sessions to choose from - either 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Whether someone is an art enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for a fun time, this event is the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon.



A ticket to the event includes access to the art show, live music, a personal charcuterie spread, and unlimited sips of wine, cider and mead.



Guests save by purchasing Early Bird tickets before June 1 for just $39 (plus sales tax and ticketing fee). After June 1, tickets are still only $49, while at the door tickets are $59.



Tickets and more information are available at the SIP San Diego website at https://sipsandiego.com/.



About SIP San Diego:



SIP San Diego is a nonprofit collective of urban wineries, meaderies and cideries located throughout the entire county of San Diego. Their dedicated members source superior fruit and ingredients to produce award-winning beverages in spaces throughout the urban core of San Diego. The mission of SIP San Diego is to increase awareness of locally crafted, artisanal wine, mead and cider while creating a collaborative community for our skilled city wine, mead and cider makers.



Learn More: https://sipsandiego.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.