News: Edimakor V4.0.0 Launches with AI Singing Photos and AI Animation | CitizenWire

These updates are designed to give users more flexibility and options when building creative content from images, text, and audio

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw Edimakor, known for its work in smart video editing tools, has announced the official launch of Edimakor V4.0.0. This new version introduces a fresh set of features, including a singing avatar tool, expanded image-to-video templates, upgraded text-to-video capabilities, and more control over background removal. These updates are designed to give users more flexibility and options when building creative content from images, text, and audio.



EDIMAKOR V4.0.0 KEY IMPROVEMENTS



AI Singing photo



Upload any image whether it's a real person, cartoon, animal, or character, and turn it into a singing avatar. The tool supports upload audio, making it suitable for fun projects, education, or creative content.



Image-to-Video Templates



Choose from 80+ ready-made templates designed for different themes and situations.



* Update two AI models: model 1 has faster generation speed as well as more stable output; model 2 takes longer to generate and is suitable for complex scenes.



* Open correlations, modes, resolutions, and reverse cues to allow the user to change control over the quality of the generated video;



AI Animation



Convert written content into video with five visual styles:



* Anime



* 3D Animation



* Comic



* Cyberpunk



* Clay



Background Removal (Image & Video)



* For images: After removing the background, users can apply edge feathering and zooming for a cleaner look.



* For video: Two modes are available, Quick Mode for fast edits, and Advanced Mode for more precision. Both modes allow edge feathering and edge scaling.



Subtitle Generator



* Adjust subtitle length based on preference.



* Apply bilingual subtitle templates with one click.



* Choose two-color dynamic subtitle styles.



* Set subtitle position anywhere on the screen easily.



CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO PRACTICAL TOOLS



Edimakor V4.0.0 reflects a clear effort to build features that respond directly to how people create and edit videos today. Instead of adding tools for the sake of it, each update is designed to solve specific problems, whether it's making editing faster, improving visual quality, or giving users more control. The goal remains simple: make content creation more accessible, efficient, and adaptable for anyone working with video.



For more information: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com



Follow Edimakor on social media:



X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.