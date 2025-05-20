News: From the Navy to Nature: Australian Veteran Transforms Trauma into Poetry in ‘Feathers and Flame’ | CitizenWire

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY /CitizenWire/ -- Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Australian veteran and debut poet Kathryn Carlisle unveils "Feathers and Flame: Poetry of Australian Landscapes and Personal Transformation" (ISBN: 978-0228811718), a moving new collection that explores emotional healing through the lens of wildlife, wilderness, and personal growth.



After nearly 39 years of service in the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force, Carlisle turned to poetry as a form of creative recovery. Her words draw strength from the quiet rhythms of the natural world, offering insight into the unseen struggles many veterans face and the hope found in reconnecting with nature.



"Watching birds interact, walking bush trails, being still in nature. These simple moments brought me home to myself," says Carlisle. "Through writing, I learned to breathe again."



Each poem in "Feathers and Flame" offers a moment of stillness. A breath of wild air. From desert plains to coastal skies, Carlisle's reflections highlight the quiet power of presence, the wisdom of the natural world, and the journey from sorrow to self-discovery.



The book was born from Carlisle's healing process, including her participation in the Australian Defence Force's ARRTS Program, which supports veterans' recovery through art, writing, and music. Her military background lends her work emotional depth, while her lifelong love of the Australian landscape roots the collection in authenticity and awe.



Available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo, and other major booksellers.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



KATHRYN CARLISLE is a poet, veteran, and nature lover based in the ACT. Having lived in multiple states across Australia during her childhood-sometimes in a double-decker bus or caravan-she developed a deep connection to the land early on. Today, she finds inspiration in the Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, where the landscape continues to guide her healing and creativity.



BOOK DETAILS



Title: "Feathers and Flame: Poetry of Australian Landscapes and Personal Transformation"



Author: Kathryn Carlisle



Genre: Poetry / Memoir / Nature & Mental Health



Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( https://tellwell.com.au )



Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook



Paperback ISBN: 9780228811718



Hardcover ISBN: 9780228811725



eBook ISBN: 9780228816874



Learn More: https://tellwell.com.au

