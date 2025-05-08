News: Argyle integrates with Tidalwave to deliver embedded, real-time verification of income and employment | CitizenWire

New integration gives lenders faster, more efficient VOIE while improving the borrower experience

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a service provider automating income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its integration with Tidalwave, an agentic AI mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platform. The integration embeds Argyle's verification of income and employment (VOIE) solution directly into Tidalwave's borrower workflow, eliminating manual steps and accelerating loan origination as lenders prepare for a more active housing market.



Through this integration, borrowers can connect their payroll provider and verify income and employment data within Tidalwave's Form 1003 application process, removing the need for separate emails or external verification steps. Loan officers can view verification status in real time and request VOIE at any stage of the loan lifecycle, whether at application or later in the process based on lender preferences.



KEY INTEGRATION BENEFITS:



* Frictionless borrower experience: Borrowers link their payroll accounts in seconds during the application process, reducing drop-off and improving conversion rates.



* Customizable lender workflows: Lenders can configure verification timing to prioritize speed or cost-efficiency as needed based on a borrower's self-identified credit score range.



* Real-time data flow to LOS: Verified income and employment data, including GSE Reference IDs, is automatically transferred from Tidalwave to loan origination systems (LOS), supporting faster and more accurate submission to automated underwriting systems (AUS).



"Lenders no longer have to choose between borrower convenience and quality verification data; the integration between Tidalwave and Argyle delivers both," said John Hardesty, vice president of mortgage at Argyle. "By embedding verification at the point of sale, we help lenders move loans through the process faster while ensuring income and employment data remains accurate and complete."



"Tidalwave leverages agentic AI to keep borrowers engaged while streamlining workflows for lenders," said Tidalwave Co-founder and CEO Diane Yu. "By integrating Argyle's verification solution, we reinforce our dedication to delivering an AI-driven mortgage experience that is smarter, faster and more intuitive."



"At GNB Mortgage, we're always looking for ways to streamline our processes and better serve our customers. This integration is a testament to what's possible when technology providers work together-it gives us timely, reliable data that supports faster, more informed lending decisions," said Paige Hagerhorst, SVP of operations and technology at GNB Mortgage.



Tidalwave supports a range of loan origination systems, including Encompass® from ICE Mortgage Technology®, MeridianLink and Calyx, ensuring seamless data interoperability. The Argyle integration is available now to mutual customers, including Great Northern Bank, with expanded availability expected in the coming months.



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income and employment verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs, and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at 60-80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management. For more information on Argyle's industry-leading VOIE platform, visit https://argyle.com/.



About TidalWave:



TidalWave is an agentic AI mortgage POS+ startup that streamlines loan origination through automation and generative AI. TidalWave's platform integrates directly with Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter and Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor systems, enabling real-time underwriting decisions and reducing manual processes for lenders and borrowers.

Learn More: https://www.argyle.com/

