News: Capital CJDR Indian Trail to Host Wish Reveal for Local Teen in Partnership with Make-A-Wish | CitizenWire

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Capital CJDR of Indian Trail is honored to partner with Make-A-Wish® Central and Western North Carolina to grant a life-changing wish for 17-year-old Zeke, a local teen living with a critical illness. The dealership will host a special wish reveal event on Thursday, May 15 at 11 a.m., celebrating Zeke's upcoming shopping spree - his one true wish.



Zeke is non-verbal, but his joyful spirit speaks volumes. His wish to go on a shopping spree reflects his vibrant personality and love for fun, sensory experiences. Capital CJDR is thrilled to be the site of this unforgettable moment, where Zeke will find out his wish is officially coming true.



"We are incredibly proud to be part of such a meaningful experience," said Doug Clement, General Manager of Capital CJDR. "Being able to bring joy and excitement to a deserving child in our own community is what our partnership with Make-A-Wish is all about."



This event is made possible through Capital Automotive Group's ongoing partnership with Make-A-Wish. In fact, Capital is currently the largest corporate sponsor of Make-A-Wish in North Carolina, having granted over 27 wishes so far this year alone and nearly 50 wishes over the past two years. Each wish brings hope, strength, and joy to children and their families during some of the most challenging times of their lives.



Make-A-Wish® Central and Western North Carolina serves children across 51 counties, working tirelessly to fulfill the wishes of kids facing critical illnesses. Whether it's a trip, a gift, or a special experience, each wish is designed to create life-changing memories and provide a powerful boost of emotional strength for wish kids and their families.



The community is invited to join the celebration, cheer on Zeke, and witness the powerful moment when a wish begins to come true.



EVENT DETAILS:



What: Wish Reveal for Zeke



When: Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 11 a.m.



Where: Capital CJDR Indian Trail - 5501 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC 28079



Website: https://capitalofindiantrail.com/



For media inquiries or to learn more about Capital Automotive Group's partnership with Make-A-Wish, please contact Lindsey.Longo@CapitalAutoGroup.com.

Learn More: https://capitalautogroup.com/

