News: Capital Chevrolet of Wake Forest Honors 2025 Wake County Teacher of the Year with New Vehicle | CitizenWire

WAKE FOREST, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Capital Chevrolet of Wake Forest is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) Teacher of the Year award, presented to Macy Brinson, a physical education teacher at Kingswood Magnet Elementary in Cary. In recognition of her exceptional dedication to education, Capital Chevrolet is gifting Brinson a brand-new Chevrolet.



Brinson, who has been teaching for six years, the last four at Kingswood Magnet, was honored with the Teacher of the Year award for her unwavering commitment to her students and the community. She is known for crafting engaging lessons that cater to all learners, fostering a supportive environment, and advocating for students with special needs. Beyond the classroom, Brinson leads a running club, organizes the annual Walk to School Day, and supports the Special Olympics. Her efforts exemplify the values of dedication, inclusivity, and community engagement.



As part of the Teacher of the Year recognition, Brinson will participate in the Go Global NC international study program in Botswana and Zambia during summer 2026, sponsored by the Dan Royster Memorial Teacher Award. She will also attend the Global Leaders Teacher Fellowship conference, compliments of Participate Learning. Additionally, she received an engraved award, a $100 gift card to Angus Barn, a $1,000 check from sponsors, a weekend stay at the Umstead Hotel and Spa with complimentary breakfast at Heron's Restaurant, a $100 Amazon gift card, a Chromebook from Lenovo, and a gift bag from Crossroads Chick-fil-A.



Capital Chevrolet of Wake Forest has a long-standing tradition of supporting local educators and community initiatives. The dealership is honored to contribute to the recognition of outstanding educators like Brinson, who inspire and shape the future of our community.



For more information about Capital Chevrolet of Wake Forest and its community involvement, please visit https://www.capitalchevrolet.com/.



CONTACT:

Capital Chevrolet of Wake Forest

9820 Capital Blvd

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Phone: (919) 584-9680

Email: sales@capitalchevroletnc.com

Website: www.capitalchevrolet.com



Learn More: https://www.capitalchevrolet.com/

