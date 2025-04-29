News: Hollywood Volunteers Transform Neighborhood for Earth Day: Butterflies Respond Immediately to New Gardens | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In a remarkable display of environmental stewardship, volunteers ranging from age 9 to 72 transformed parts of Hollywood this past weekend through a comprehensive Earth Day initiative inspired by the precept "Safeguard and Improve Your Environment" from L. Ron Hubbard's common-sense guide, "The Way to Happiness," the Church of Scientology International announced today.



The Hollywood Neighborhood Cleanup team implemented a unique three-pronged approach that went beyond typical Earth Day activities. Volunteers not only collected 50-gallon bags of trash from local streets but also restored a vandalized wildlife mural at Bronson Avenue and Carlos Street, returning the public artwork celebrating California's native species to its original beauty.



Perhaps most striking was the creation of two butterfly gardens that showed immediate results. "Within minutes of planting our first garden, we witnessed both cabbage white and skipjack butterflies arrive and land on the new plants," said Rob Hoover, a local Scientologist who led the butterfly garden initiative. "It was as if nature was thanking us in real time."



The second butterfly garden was planted at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre, featuring flowers near the waterfalls along with berry bushes and beneficial ladybugs to support the ecosystem.



Hoover, who has established several butterfly gardens throughout Hollywood, also created an interactive 8-foot photo wall featuring monarch butterfly wings that allows visitors to appear as if they have wings themselves, with the message "Help take care of the planet" prominently displayed.



Throughout the day, volunteers distributed hundreds of copies of The Way to Happiness to neighborhood residents, sharing the practical environmental wisdom contained in the booklet.



"This Earth Day initiative demonstrates how simple, coordinated community action can make an immediate visible difference," said a spokesperson for the Hollywood Neighborhood Cleanup team. "When people come together guided by the principle to safeguard and improve their environment, transformation happens quickly."



For more information about future community improvement projects or to obtain copies of The Way to Happiness, contact mediarelations@churchofscientology.net.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org/



VIDEO:



https://www.scientology.tv/watch/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.