News: Class Valuation expands sales leadership with industry veterans Jim Bannister and Scott Shaw | CitizenWire

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today the expansion of its national sales team with the appointments of Jim Bannister and Scott Shaw as senior sales executives. Together, they bring over 45 years of combined experience in mortgage lending, financial services and technology to the company's expanding leadership.



Bannister is a seasoned mortgage lending sales executive with over 20 years of experience helping lenders and servicers achieve their strategic goals. Renowned for his consultative sales approach and extensive product expertise, Bannister has received industry recognition for providing customized mortgage solutions and consistently surpassing sales targets at Cotality (formerly CoreLogic Inc.), First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF), Black Knight Financial Services and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE). His client-first mentality and strong industry relationships will foster ongoing growth and service excellence at Class Valuation.



"There's a clear shift occurring in the valuation space-and Class is at the forefront," Bannister said. "I've witnessed firsthand how lenders react to their innovative technology and exceptional service. This is the type of momentum you want to join when you're committed to delivering real impact."



Shaw joins Class Valuation with more than 25 years of experience in financial technology and mortgage lending. He has held senior sales roles at Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Cotality, First American Financial Corp., Black Knight Financial Services and ICE, showcasing a proven record of leading high-growth initiatives including doubling revenue at Clear Capital and generating over $12 million in new revenue at ICE. He is widely recognized as a trusted advisor to top industry executives and has established a strong reputation for product knowledge, leadership and team mentorship.



"Class isn't just evolving, it's redefining what modern valuation looks like," said Shaw. "This team is thinking bigger, moving faster and tackling problems that others haven't even attempted. It's a unique opportunity to help shape a market alongside people who truly understand where the industry is headed."



"The addition of Jim and Scott marks an exciting milestone as we continue to invest in top-tier talent that supports our clients' success," said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. "Their leadership and deep industry connections will strengthen our ability to deliver unmatched value through innovation, service and strategic partnerships."



Class Valuation's expanding team embodies the company's mission to modernize the appraisal process with innovative data, AI and automation while still delivering the hands-on service that lenders depend on.



About Class Valuation



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.

Learn More: https://www.classvaluation.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.