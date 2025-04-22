News: NY Mental Health Center Expands Clinical Team with Top Psychologists and Psychiatrists | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- NY Mental Health Center (NYMHC), in partnership with Genovese Psychiatry Services, PC, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its clinical team with the addition of eight highly regarded mental health professionals, including licensed psychologists and psychiatric providers. This marks a pivotal moment in the center's growth, further solidifying NYMHC as one of New York's leading providers of integrated, telehealth-based mental health services.



This expansion underscores NYMHC's distinctive model: combining deep clinical expertise with unprecedented access to care, including broad insurance acceptance, telehealth availability, and a collaborative care model that brings together psychologists and psychiatrists to create seamless, individualized treatment plans for each client.



"These clinicians represent the best of what mental health care can be," said Dr. Michael Genovese, Medical Director of Genovese Psychiatry Services, P.C., the clinical partner of NYMHC. "Their arrival strengthens our mission of providing world-class, collaborative care in a way that's accessible, evidence-based, and truly patient-centered. It's rare to see this caliber of talent unified under one clinical roof-especially in a telehealth setting."



MEET OUR NEW PSYCHOLOGISTS



Dr. Annette Borenstein



With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Borenstein offers psychodynamic psychotherapy for adults experiencing anxiety, depression, grief, and parenting challenges. Her approach is warm, practical, and grounded in long-standing clinical excellence.



Dr. Alyssa Ramos-Chavez



Dr. Ramos-Chavez brings a bilingual, trauma-informed approach to individuals coping with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and co-occurring medical and mental health conditions. She integrates cognitive-behavioral and psychodynamic therapies with cultural sensitivity.



Dr. Bethany Raymond



Dr. Raymond offers trauma-informed care for adolescents and adults, navigating challenges related to identity, stress, anxiety, and personal growth. She draws from DBT, ACT, and mindfulness to support those managing PTSD, anxiety, depression, and eating disorders.



Dr. Caitlin Holley



Dr. Holley is a clinical psychologist specializing in trauma, PTSD, anxiety, and senior care. She integrates assessment and therapy with deep curiosity and radical acceptance to help clients find meaning, alignment, and personal transformation.



MEET OUR NEW PSYCHIATRISTS



Dr. Mohammed Mazharuddin, MD



A board-certified psychiatrist with deep experience in outpatient, hospital, and community-based care, Dr. Mazharuddin specializes in trauma, mood disorders, and early psychosis. His integrative approach includes both psychopharmacology and therapeutic modalities.



Dr. Clayton Curts, MD



Dr. Curts offers psychiatric care for adolescents, teens, and adults. With a strong foundation in both psychotherapy and medication management, he treats depression, bipolar disorder, trauma, PTSD, anxiety, and identity-related challenges.



Tracy King, PMHNP



As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Tracy King delivers thoughtful and compassionate medication management for children, adolescents, and adults, with a focus on mood and anxiety disorders. She is known for her collaborative, client-centered approach.



These additions reflect NYMHC's commitment to clinical excellence, interdisciplinary collaboration, and accessible mental health care. NYMHC offers true collaborative care, with psychologists and psychiatric providers working closely together to ensure clients receive holistic, integrated treatment. With a highly efficient and empathetic operations team, best-in-class technologies, and a commitment to equity and excellence, NYMHC continues to redefine what's possible in mental health care delivery across New York.



About NY Mental Health Center



NYMHC is a leading telehealth-based group practice offering psychotherapy, psychiatry, and psychological assessment to individuals across New York State. Through its partnership with Genovese Psychiatry Services, P.C., NYMHC delivers integrated, collaborative mental health care that is both clinically exceptional and broadly accessible.



For media inquiries, referrals, or appointment requests, please contact:



Email: info@nymentalhealthcenter.com



Phone: (844) 263-0400



Website: https://www.nymentalhealthcenter.com/



Learn More: https://www.NYMentalHealthCenter.com/

