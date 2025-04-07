News: Scrubblade Inc. Named Licensee for BFGoodrich Wiper Blades | CitizenWire

TEMECULA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scrubblade Inc., a leader in premium windshield wiper technology, is proud to announce its licensing agreement with BFGoodrich, an iconic name in the automotive industry. This strategic partnership allows Scrubblade to design, produce, and market a new line of high-performance wiper blades under the renowned BFGoodrich brand.



For over a century, BFGoodrich has been synonymous with performance, quality, and reliability, driving innovation in the automotive tire industry. Globally recognized for its precision engineering, BFGoodrich tires are built to deliver exceptional durability and performance, whether on the road or in off-road conditions. The brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance makes it a trusted name among drivers worldwide.



Scrubblade, celebrated for its groundbreaking wiper blade technology and dedication to customer satisfaction, is uniquely positioned to uphold and extend the BFGoodrich legacy.



By merging Scrubblade's cutting-edge innovations with BFGoodrich's heritage of performance excellence, this partnership will introduce wiper blades engineered to withstand the toughest elements, allowing drivers to experience superior visibility in all conditions.



Billy Westbrook, CEO of Scrubblade Inc., shared his excitement about the collaboration: "Partnering with BFGoodrich is a true honor and a testament to the hard work and innovation at Scrubblade. Being chosen by such a respected global brand highlights our evolution from product innovators to trusted leaders in the wiper blade industry."



This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Scrubblade Inc. and BFGoodrich, blending their strengths to deliver unmatched performance and durability in wiper blade technology.



For more information about Scrubblade Inc. and its product offerings, please visit https://scrubblade.com/ and follow us on social media for the latest updates: @ScrubbladeWipers on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X/Twitter!



About Scrubblade Inc.:



Founded in 2007, Scrubblade Inc. is at the forefront of the windshield wiper industry, committed to enhancing driver visibility and safety through durable, innovative wiper solutions. With a focus on advanced technology and customer satisfaction, Scrubblade continues to set new standards in the automotive aftermarket.



About BFGoodrich:



BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme - extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at BFGoodrichTires.com and BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires and TikTok at @BFGoodrich.



Scrubblade Inc., 42095 Zevo Dr. A3, Temecula, CA 92590 | 855-727-8221

Learn More: https://www.scrubblade.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.