News: HitPaw VikPea V4.2.0 Released with Updates including Detail Recovery Model Supporting Cloud Acceleration Service | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, today announced the release of a new version of HitPaw VikPea (originally named HitPaw Video Enhancer)! VikPea V4.2.0 is a significant update to its all-in-one video enhancement platform. In this version, the Detail Recovery Model now supports cloud acceleration service, a detailed breakdown of cloud acceleration credits has been added, video cropping settings options have been introduced, and a refined user experience to streamline creative workflows for professionals and enthusiasts alike.



What's New in VikPea V4.2.0



Detail Recovery Model Supports Cloud Acceleration Service



Leverage HitPaw's AI-driven cloud servers to dramatically speed up detail restoration tasks (e.g., upscaling, and noise reduction). Reduce local hardware pressure and improve rendering speed.



New Face Realistic Model



The Face Model (Realistic) focuses on accurately restoring facial details, reproducing textures and pores, reducing inter-frame jitter, and ensuring a more refined processing experience.



New Video Cropping Settings



Added custom video cropping settings and manual input for pixel-perfect cropping. Preview adjustments instantly with a draggable grid overlay for framing accuracy.



What's Important!



AI VIDEO ENHANCER



HitPaw VikPea not only offers the latest video detail enhancement features but also includes several specialized enhancement models, such as Video Quality Repair Model, Face Model, General Denoise Model and Animation Model. Each model provides targeted optimization effects to meet various video enhancement needs, delivering a comprehensive solution for achieving perfect video quality.



AI BACKGROUND REMOVAL



The AI Background Removal feature simplifies the process of removing cluttered backgrounds from videos with a single click, preserving clear videos of subjects. This tool is especially useful for e-commerce, as it removes distracting backgrounds to maintain a clean and professional appearance of products. With just a simple click, you can quickly replace or remove video backgrounds, making your product listings stand out and look more appealing to potential customers.



Compatibility and Price



HitPaw VikPea is compatible with both Windows and MacOS, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Now you can try out the new features by downloading the free trial version, or purchase the full package starts from $43.19/month.



For more Information: HitPaw Video Enhancer - AI Video Enhancer



About HitPaw



HitPaw is a cutting-edge company that enters the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core characteristics. It empowers millions of users worldwide with AI-powered tools for video, image, audio editing, enhancing, and conversion. Its flagship products are trusted by content creators, marketers, and educators for their simplicity and cutting-edge technology.



To know more, you may visit: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider



