News: Artificial Intelligence for Social Good Playbook – Now Available for Free Download | CitizenWire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Apparo, a nonprofit that helps other nonprofits do more to improve lives in our communities through the strategic use of technology, is now offering a free, detailed guide the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). To quote the Playbook, "Leveraging AI technologies, nonprofits can optimize their operations, enhance their impact, and better fulfill their missions in the communities they serve."



Download the playbook here: https://apparo.org/artificial-intelligence-playbook-ai-for-social-good/



The playbook's author, Stephanie McKee, Apparo's Chief Technology Thought Partner, explains, "As a nonprofit ourselves, we understand the unique needs and concerns of nonprofits. We heard more and more from our nonprofit partners that they were interested, but apprehensive when it came to Artificial Intelligence. They knew it had important potential, but were worried about using it the wrong way.



"Like all the work we do at Apparo, this Playbook was created specifically for nonprofits. That said, there is a lot of information in the Playbook that is useful for any individual or organization that wants to improve the way they use AI. The strategies and tips are easy to follow and can help make big impact quickly to both new users and those who want to expand and optimize their use of AI."



The Playbook details background on the history of AI from 1945 to present day, explains and compares current AI tools (e.g., Microsoft CoPilot, ChatGPT, Google Gemini), reviews key AI terminology (e.g., generative AI, machine learning) and delivers tips on improving AI prompting and applying AI to streamline workflows.



By applying learnings from the Playbook, organizations will be able to create time saving efficiencies across departments - from administrative/back office to client service, fundraising, marketing, volunteer management and much more. Nonprofits and businesses interested in creating an AI strategy for their organizations will also find guidance.



The Playbook also addresses important AI related topics that are not as frequently discussed. It dives into ethical considerations, security implications and the development of organizational use policies. Training is another important topic covered, with a detailed list of free resources for increasing AI education for individuals and teams. As the Playbook explains, AI is not just for saving time. It's also for generating new ideas, improving writing, finding new patterns in data, engaging with donors and much more.



McKee adds, "I'm passionate about helping nonprofits achieve more through technology and stay up-to-date on the most powerful ways to affordably use new tools. I will continue to update the Playbook on a regular basis to ensure that it delivers the most current, useful information possible."



Apparo delivers AI and other technology education leveraging McKee's expertise, that of the entire Apparo Tech Therapy(r) team and through the generosity of volunteers. Apparo seeks skilled volunteers to work remotely, individually or in teams to support nonprofits in improving their use of technology. Learn more about volunteering with Apparo here: https://apparo.org/volunteers.



In late 2024, Apparo led two important half-day events to help educate nonprofits on the use of AI to further their missions. First, they offered a half-day workshop for nonprofits, entitled "How to Put AI to Work for Your Nonprofit." The workshop included an overview of the Playbook by McKee, a panel discussion (with Apparo's Jennifer Ray, Kevin Carney of Kingsmen Software, and Truist's Joe Fuqua) bringing to life real world AI use cases and a hands-on prompting exercise led by Shereese Floyd, Founder of AI Consultants for Nonprofits.



Read more about the workshop here: https://apparo.org/how-to-put-ai-to-work-for-your-nonprofit-ai-playbook-panel-and-prompting.



The second event was a deep dive into AI prompting. Apparo brought together 40+ skilled volunteers from AvidXchange, EY and Honeywell who helped nine nonprofits identify new ways to use AI to improve the way they work and flesh out helpful AI prompts. The nonprofits served were: Carolina Youth Coalition, Heart Math Tutoring, Digi-Bridge, Hope Haven, The Park CDC, Dottie Rose Foundation, The Boost Pad, Beattie's Ford Road Vocational Trade Center, and Feeding Charlotte. After the session, Lauren Grant, Director of Development and Communications from participating nonprofit, The Park CDC shared, "What I learned today will help me support and empower my team to collectively work smarter and ultimately achieve our goals in a more efficient and effective manner. I look forward to sharing these new insights and using AI tools to maximize our ability to manage our operations, raise awareness and support for our organization, and deliver meaningful programs to our West Charlotte community. This is the best professional development event I have attended this year." Read more about this event here: https://apparo.org/ai-art-of-the-possible-empowering-ai-day-of-service/. Apparo is available to bring events like these to other organizations.



About Apparo:



Apparo delivers advice, education and solutions to nonprofits, related to not only AI, but also to a broad range of technology and business process issues. Apparo is available to support nonprofits at low/no cost in putting technology to work to help them create more social good. Learn more about getting support from Apparo for a nonprofit here: https://apparo.org/nonprofits/.



Learn More: https://apparo.org/

