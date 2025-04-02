News: PDFgear Launches its World-First Local Processing Online PDF Tools for Superior Privacy and Speed | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- PDFgear, a leading innovator in PDF solutions, launched a groundbreaking set of browser-based PDF tools designed for exceptional privacy and speed. The tools enable users to make changes to PDFs locally in browsers without uploading data to external servers. This launch redefines online PDF manipulation by protecting user privacy while maintaining high performance.



DATA SECURITY CONCERNS IN CLOUD-BASED ONLINE PDF TOOLS



A recent Malwarebytes report revealed 644,869 sensitive files exposed in a publicly accessible cloud container, including personal data like property ownership, criminal records, and background checks. This also reflects the prevalent security concerns for users of cloud-based PDF management tools.



PDFGEAR INTRODUCES FIRST CLOUD-FREE ONLINE TOOLS



Mainstream browser-based apps require users to upload files to external servers for functions like merging and splitting, falling short in data privacy, network reliance, processing speed and file size limitations.



PDFgear's secure online PDF tools leverage modern web technologies on the front end to process files entirely in user's browser. No server uploads, significantly reducing the risk of data exposure. The user workflow stays the same, only with the underlying technology enabling faster performance and enhanced data security.



USER BENEFITS BEYOND JUST SECURITY



1. Total Privacy and Security



Processing files locally in the user's browser without uploading them to a server means sensitive documents remain completely private.



2. No File Size Limits



Unlike many online PDF tools, PDFgear's secure online tools allow users to edit documents of any size without limitations.



3. Instant Edits and Faster Results



With processing happening directly on the user's device, time spent on file transfer, server-side processing, and downloading is significantly reduced.



4. Minimal Data Usage



The streamlined approach loads only essential webpage elements, making it ideal for mobile and low-bandwidth environments.



PDFGEAR'S SECURE ONLINE TOOLS ARE AVAILABLE NOW



PDFgear Secure Online PDF tools include 5 essential online tools as part of the initial offering. Committed to user privacy, the company plans to expand its secure toolset based on real-time feedback and evolving user needs. Like all PDFgear Online PDF Tools, the new secure online tools are completely free to use.



ONLINE DELETE PDF - REMOVE UNWANTED PAGES FROM A PDF



* Online Split PDF - Split a PDF into multiple files.



* Online Extract PDF - Select and extract specific pages from a PDF.



* Online Crop PDF - Adjust page margins and trim PDF content.



* Online Add PDF Pages - Add new pages to existing PDFs.



The secure online tools can be especially valuable or privacy-focused professionals, such as businesses and enterprises, educators and students, and users in privacy-sensitive regions.



About PDFgear



PDF GEAR TECH PTE. LTD. is a company dedicated to creating innovative software solutions that simplify document management. With a focus on user experience and cutting-edge technology, PDFgear aims to empower users worldwide with PDF tools that enhance productivity and collaboration.



Learn more: https://www.pdfgear.com



