News: New Book ‘I Need A Minute: Embracing Your Mental Health’ Offers a Faith-Centered Guide to Mental Wellness | CitizenWire

WILMINGTON, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- A just-in-time new book for today's stressed out world, "I Need A Minute: Embracing Your Mental Health: A Guide for People of Faith" (ISBN 979-8303903685) is now available for readers seeking to integrate their faith with their mental health journey. This timely guide by author and minister Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison empowers readers to embrace vulnerability, overcome stigma, and find peace, healing, and purpose through a holistic, faith-driven approach.



In a world where mental health challenges are increasingly prevalent, people of faith often struggle to reconcile their emotional needs with spiritual beliefs. "I Need A Minute" breaks down barriers, offering practical tools and biblical truths to help readers care for their mental well-being while deepening their relationship with God.



ABOUT THE BOOK



Through seven insightful chapters, "I Need A Minute" provides readers with a roadmap to address mental health challenges without guilt or shame. The book combines practical advice, spiritual encouragement, and actionable steps, making it a unique resource for anyone seeking wholeness.



KEY TOPICS INCLUDE:



* Acknowledging the Struggle: How to take the first steps in addressing mental health challenges with honesty and grace.



* Faith and Professional Help: Breaking the stigma around therapy and seeking mental health support.



* Practical Tools for Mental Wellness: Developing routines, setting boundaries, and practicing gratitude as acts of faith.



* Building Supportive Faith Communities: Creating connections that foster healing, accountability, and encouragement.



* Overcoming Guilt and Shame: Releasing the weight of self-condemnation through God's grace.



* Sustaining a Spirit-Filled Life: Living abundantly while maintaining mental health progress.



Praise for "I Need A Minute"



"With compassion and clarity, Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien provides a much-needed guide for anyone navigating the intersection of faith and mental health. This book is a gift to anyone who's ever felt the weight of their struggles and wondered if God cared. Spoiler alert: God does!" - Arishonne Banks, CEO, Four Oaks Taxes



WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS NOW



Mental health has become one of the most pressing issues of our time. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five adults in the U.S. experiences a mental health challenge each year. And, a recent survey by the American Psychological Association (API) Stress In America found that 77 percent of adults report the future of the nation as a significant source of stress, followed by the economy (73 percent). Significantly, among faith communities, stigma and misconceptions often prevent individuals from seeking the help they need.



"I Need A Minute" bridges the gap between faith and mental health, offering hope and practical strategies to readers who feel caught between these two worlds. It reminds readers that caring for their mental health is not a sign of spiritual weakness but a profound act of stewardship over the life God has entrusted to them.



AVAILABILITY



"I Need A Minute: Embracing Your Mental Health: A Guide for People of Faith" is available at Desakajosflo Publishing in paperback, hardback, eBook, and coming soon to audiobook at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at https://mybook.to/DrAShellarienempowers.



For bulk orders, media inquiries, or to book Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison for an event or interview, don't hesitate to contact Desakajo Publishing at 267-779-1475.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison is an Army Chaplain, spiritual trauma-informed counselor and coach, prolific author, publisher, adult and pediatric hospice chaplain, international speaker, mentor, wife, mother, and grandmother. She is the CEO of Desakajo's Flo which includes publishing, record production, credit empowerment, and travel. She is a Senior Sales Associate for Lovebiome, the premier microbiome gut health company.



Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien is the author of "Does Love Cover...THAT?: The Healing Process of the Fruit of the Spirit"; "Finding Me: A Woman's Theology of Self Identification"; "Beside the Still Waters: Having Faith Even When...."; "The Chick on the Side: From the Heart of a Wife"; "A Conversation With Myself: Healing the Internal Voice"; "Spiritual Alpha Female: Unleashing 9 Leadership Principles from Proverbs 31"; "Refreshing Reflections: 365 Moments of Meditation Military Edition, Spiritual Awakening: 7 Shifts From Who I Am To Who I Am Becoming"; "Going Back For Me: Reconciling Pain and Peace When Trauma Collides With Faith"; "Created To Make The Not Good, Good: 9 MasterKeys of a GOOD Wife"; "This is Not That: Black Women and White Women Breaking the Chains of Religious Racial Psychological Violence In the Rise of Kamala Harris"; and a contributing writer of "Black Women and Girls Matter: Voices of Resilience, Resistance, and Resolve."



She has an Associate of Art degree in Early Childhood Education, a Bachelor of Science in Urban Ministry Leadership, a Master of Divinity and a Master of Sacred Theology from Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, and a Doctor of Theology in Biblical Theology from Almeda University. Dr. Addison is completing a Doctor of Education in Traumatology from Liberty University. She has four units of Clinical Pastoral Education and is certified in Spiritually Integrated Psychotherapy through the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). She is trained in Marriage and Family Therapy from the Council for Relationships in Philadelphia, PA. She is a graduate of the Mental Health Integration for Chaplain Services (MHICS) program through the Uniformed Service University. She is a graduate of Delaware Leadership Academy.



She is an ordained Itinerate Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Chaplain Major A'Shellarien is the first woman to serve as Chaplain in the over 240-year history of the Delaware Army National Guard (DEARNG). CH (MAJ) A'Shellarien deployed with the DEARNG 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (Spartan Shield) in 2019. She served as the first woman Army National Guard Headquarters Battalion/Temple Army Readiness Center Installation Chaplain at National Guard Bureau in Arlington, VA. She currently serves as the Delaware Army National Guard 721st Troop Command Chaplain.



With a passion for combining faith and mental health, Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien has worked to empower individuals to find peace and purpose through God's love and practical mental wellness strategies. "I Need A Minute" is the result of Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien's years of experience, research, and heartfelt commitment to supporting those on their mental health journey.



Take a minute to care for your mental health-because God cares too.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Title: "I Need A Minute: Embracing Your Mental Health: A Guide for People of Faith"



Author: Rev. Dr. A'Shellarien Addison



Email: drashellarien@desakajosflo.com



Website: https://www.desakajosflo.com



Buy Link: Amazon - https://a.co/d/5BUEuxk



Genre: Religion and Spirituality, Spiritual Growth



Released: December 17, 2024



Hardback: ISBN 979-8303903685



SOCIALS:



https://www.facebook.com/revdrashellarien



https://www.instagram.com/drashellarien/



https://www.linkedin.com/in/rev-dr-a-shellarien-addison-a5b6b5a/

Learn More: https://desakajosflo.com/home

