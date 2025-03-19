News: Arnie Abrams Entertainment Wins the 2025 Best of Weddings Award from The Knot | CitizenWire

Arnie Abrams is well known for his powerful, upbeat and diverse repertoire of popular music selections, from classic standards to contemporary hits

FREEHOLD, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Arnie Abrams Entertainment has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Best of Weddings® Award from The Knot recognizing its excellence in live wedding music.



"It's a privilege to be part of so many couples' special day," says Arnie Abrams, Owner and CEO. "My goal is always to create the perfect soundtrack that reflects a couple's vision, leaving them and their guests with lasting memories."



These top industry awards reflect consistent 5-star reviews from real couples who seek the finest solo musicians for their wedding ceremonies, cocktail hours, receptions, bridal showers, and engagement parties. More reviews can be found by visiting the website at https://www.arnieabramspianist.com/testimonials/.



Arnie Abrams and his select team of Pianists, Violinists, Saxophonists, Guitarists and Vocalists continue to capture the hearts of couples who truly appreciate the magic of live music for their New Jersey, metro NYC & Philadelphia wedding.



LIVE MUSIC THAT TRANSFORMS WEDDINGS



Arnie Abrams is well known for his powerful, upbeat and diverse repertoire of popular music selections, from classic standards to contemporary hits. He works with the brides and grooms to tailor their musical visions with special song selections that make their wedding day memorable for their families, friends, and all their guests.



Arnie works out all the details with clients and wedding planners far in advance to ensure every aspect is covered, offering seamless transitions and impeccable timing. This ensures that the music provides the perfect backdrop to complement their picture-perfect wedding.



CLIENT PRAISE - FORMER BRIDES AND GROOMS HAVE SHARED GLOWING TESTIMONIALS:



Arnie is the best!



"Arnie is hands down one of my favorite wedding vendors to work with, and one that I really looked forward to seeing at my wedding! Believe each and every single 5-star review and the hype - Arnie is absolutely fantastic. From start to finish, he is so easy to work with and communicative, his music, talent and style are extremely impressive, and your guests will be amazed. When we heard his music demos, we knew we had to book him. Would definitely recommend working with Arnie for your upcoming events!" - Anna W.



Wonderful job!



"Arnie did a wonderful job at our wedding's cocktail hour. He created a welcoming and celebratory soundtrack for the occasion. One friend said she moved closer to the piano just so she could take in his playing! Arnie was easy to communicate in the lead up to the ceremony and understood my song requests. Hope to work with him again!" - Ariella W.



Arnie was truly one of the most incredible vendors we had for our wedding, and we cannot recommend him highly enough!



"Arnie was truly one of the most incredible vendors we had for our wedding, and we cannot recommend him highly enough! From the very beginning, he was unbelievably kind, patient, and accommodating. When we initially reached out, we ran into some unexpected family matters that delayed sending our deposit, but Arnie didn't hesitate-he still held our date for us, showing just how thoughtful and understanding he is.



Beyond his kindness, Arnie is an exceptionally talented pianist who made our ceremony and cocktail hour absolutely magical. He helped us choose the perfect music, guiding us every step of the way with his expertise. And the most special part? He custom-made a piece of music just for me to walk down the aisle to-something I will cherish forever.



Our guests were completely blown away by his performance, and we couldn't be happier that we chose him. If you are looking for a musician who is not only gifted but also one of the most genuine and wonderful people you'll ever meet, Arnie is the one. We are so grateful to him for making our wedding day even more perfect than we could have imagined! Arnie was truly one of the most incredible vendors we had for our wedding, and we cannot recommend him highly enough!" -Christine B.



These reviews emphasize Arnie's dedication to delivering top-notch entertainment that resonates deeply with couples, their families, and guests.



GOING BEYOND CEREMONIES



Arnie Abrams Entertainment also provides music for bridal showers, engagement parties, and even elopements, proving that every event-big or small-can benefit from the elegance of live music.



Guests rave about Arnie's ability to craft a personalized, heartfelt musical experience - his 'secret sauce' that sets him apart in the NJ, NYC, and Philadelphia wedding scene. Listen to Arnie's music samples at https://www.arnieabramspianist.com/arnie-abrams-music/.



BOOK OR LEARN MORE



Great music makes unforgettable moments - let Arnie Abrams Entertainment bring your wedding to life! Bring the magic of real live music to your wedding day!



To discover how to create an unforgettable musical experience for you and your guests, call or text Arnie at 732-995-1082, or email him at arnie@ArnieAbramsPianist.com.



Experience the simplicity, affordability, and enchantment of real live music that makes memories last forever.



About Arnie Abrams Entertainment:



Headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey, Arnie Abrams Entertainment specializes in providing high-quality live music for weddings, private celebrations, and corporate events throughout New Jersey, metro NYC, and Philadelphia. With a diverse repertoire, world-class musicians, and a commitment to exceptional service, Arnie Abrams Entertainment brings unforgettable moments to every occasion.



MULTIMEDIA:

Video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHm0QcnoSRs



Learn More: https://www.arnieabramspianist.com/

