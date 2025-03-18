News: California Ferret Advocates Push Forward – Support Needed for Petition 2025-003! | CitizenWire

LA MESA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Ferret lovers across California and the nation are rallying behind Petition 2025-003, now officially acknowledged by the California Fish and Game Commission (FGC). This petition seeks to reclassify ferrets as domestic animals, challenging California's outdated and scientifically unsupported ban, LegalizeFerrets.org announced today.



Despite being legal in 48 other states, ferrets remain classified as wild and detrimental in California-without public input or scientific justification. The Commission is set to review the petition in its upcoming meetings, and public support is critical to ensure fair consideration.



KEY MEETING DATES & HOW TO PARTICIPATE



The Fish and Game Commission will discuss Petition 2025-003 at the following meetings:



* April 16-17, 2025 | Capitol Event Center, Sacramento, CA



* June 11-12, 2025 | Sacramento area (Venue TBD)



Supporters are encouraged to attend in person or virtually and to submit written comments in favor of reclassifying ferrets as domestic animals.



HOW TO TAKE ACTION:



:: Attend the meetings - Show up in person or participate virtually. Details will be posted on FGC's website.



:: Submit public comments - Email fgc@fgc.ca.gov or mail:

California Fish and Game Commission

P.O. Box 944209

Sacramento, CA 94244-2090



:: Share and spread the word - Let others know why ferrets deserve fair treatment under the law!



WHY THIS MATTERS



"Ferrets are not wild or dangerous. They've been domesticated for thousands of years," said Pat Wright, founder of LegalizeFerrets.org. "California's ban is based on outdated fears, and it's time to correct this injustice. The Fish and Game Commission is legally obligated under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) to provide a fair and transparent review of our petition."



CALL TO ACTION



This is a rare and crucial opportunity to finally bring ferrets into the legal pet category where they belong. California pet lovers, veterinarians, and animal welfare advocates must come together to ensure the Commission fairly considers Petition 2025-003.



Act Now! The Commission will be reviewing the petition soon-make sure they hear your voice!



Stay updated & learn more at https://www.legalizeferrets.org/



Location: California (Statewide)



Media Contact: Pat Wright, LegalizeFerrets.org, (619) 303-0645, CLIFFNotes@legalizeferrets.org



Together, let's make ferret legalization a reality!



RELATED LINKS

https://fgc.ca.gov/Meetings/2025

Learn More: https://www.legalizeferrets.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.