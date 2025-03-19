News: CapitalW Collective Collaborates with Citizens to Advance Women in Mortgage Capital Markets | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- CapitalW Collective, a leading non-profit dedicated to increasing the representation of women and their allies in mortgage capital markets, proudly announces Citizens as a Diamond-level corporate sponsor. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering a more inclusive and dynamic mortgage capital markets industry by providing education, mentorship, and leadership opportunities, particularly for underrepresented professionals.



A Partnership for Progress



Citizens joins CapitalW Collective in its mission to equip women and their allies with the resources, networks, and support needed to succeed in mortgage capital markets. This partnership comes at a pivotal time of demographic asymmetry in key leadership and technical roles by women within the industry.



"We are honored to welcome Citizens as a corporate sponsor and collaborator to create greater awareness of career opportunities within mortgage capital markets through an emphasis on education to drive meaningful change," said Amy Creason, CMB, co-founder, and Board Secretary at CapitalW Collective. "Citizens' leadership and dedication to inclusion make them an invaluable partner in our mission to build a stronger, more representative industry."



Building a More Inclusive Future



As a Diamond-level corporate sponsor and ally, Citizens will actively contribute to CapitalW Collective's educational, networking, and mentorship initiatives designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders in mortgage capital markets. Additionally, teammates from Citizens will lend their expertise to share industry insights and best practices to help CapitalW Collective's participants learn and grow in mortgage capital markets.



Deb Jones, CMB, Senior Vice President, and Director of Capital Markets at Citizens shared: "It is a great honor to support CapitalW Collective's mission to educate, elevate, and empower. As a Board Member of CapitalW Collective, I have the privilege to "pay it forward" through the free programs we're offering. Being involved in CapitalW Collective provides an outlet to give back to others what my mentors - both men and women - have given to me over my career and fill a development gap in the mortgage industry. I am proud that Citizens has joined an impressive team of sponsors, and I hope more lenders follow suit as a way to invest in their colleagues and grow organizational talent."



About CapitalW Collective



CapitalW Collective is a 501(c)(3) non-profit comprised of female capital markets professionals and their allies that fosters an environment of learning, growth, recognition, and achievement. The organization is dedicated to supporting women in mortgage capital markets through a range of programs designed to foster leadership, professional development, and networking opportunities.



About Citizens Financial Group



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $217.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,100 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available https://www.citizensbank.com/ or visit us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn or Facebook.



For more information, visit https://capitalwcollective.org/.



