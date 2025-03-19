News: Secured Signing Teams Up with Microsoft Azure for its Multi-Region Data Centers | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a global leader in Digital Signatures and Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, proudly announces its migration to Microsoft Azure multi-region data center. This strategic move marks a major step forward, reinforcing Secured Signing's reputation as a top global provider of secure, and trusted eSignatures solutions.



By using the cutting-edge capabilities of Microsoft Azure's data center infrastructure, Secured Signing ensures its platform holds the highest standards of security, scalability, and compliance. Transitioning to multi-region data centers significantly enhances the platform's performance, delivering faster processing speeds, bolstered security measures, and seamless compliance with regional data regulations.



Key Benefits of the Partnership:



* Enhanced Security: Azure provides end-to-end encryption and advanced threat protection.



* Global Scalability: Azure's global scalability is one of its standout features, enabling businesses to expand their operations seamlessly across the globe.



* Regional Compliance: The transition to Multi-Region Data Centers ensures compliance with regional data regulations, meeting the needs of businesses operating in diverse jurisdictions.



* Faster Processing: Multi-Region Data Centers enable faster processing, reducing waiting times and improving efficiency for users.



* Disaster Recovery and Resilience: Multi-region deployments provide robust disaster recovery capabilities. This ensures data remains safe and accessible even during failures or disasters.



Secured Signing's strategic alliance with Microsoft Azure and its transition to Multi-Region Data Centers highlight a visionary approach to enhancing trust and innovation within the digital signatures industry. Leveraging Azure's technology, Secured Signing is dedicated to empowering organizations by streamlining workflows, maximizing profitability, and safeguarding documents security. This forward-thinking partnership positions Secured Signing as a leader in the industry, committed to delivering unparalleled value to its clients.



"This milestone highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and comprehensive global solutions," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "Azure's robust infrastructure empowers us to achieve exceptional performance and scalability while meeting both regional and global compliance standards, enabling businesses across the world to thrive."



About Secured Signing:



Secured Signing stands out as a reliable global provider of digital signatures and Online Notarization solutions. The platform is both secure and intuitive, catering to organizations of all scales. With a strong focus on compliance, cutting-edge security measures, and continuous innovation, Secured Signing is revolutionizing digital transactions management, enabling businesses of any size to streamline workflows while maintaining trust and integrity in their processes.



For more information, visit https://www.securedsigning.com/.



