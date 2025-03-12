News: Local Author Launches New Non-Profit Called Neighbors as Family Inspired by her First Novel, ‘A Walk Down Rushville’ | CitizenWire

LA JOLLA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- La Jolla resident Barbara Burton (also known as Barbara Graf) has launched the non-profit organization Neighbors as Family (NAF), aimed at supporting individuals to make connections and create a chosen family in their neighborhoods. There are many people who are no longer connected to their birth family, whether because of dysfunction, estrangement, loss or other reasons. As humans, we need connection, yet often when the connection to our family of origin is lost, we look to others close-by to create that bond... our neighbors.



The Neighbors as Family vision is simple: Because of neighbors, no one needs to be without a family. Neighbors As Family is a real non-profit inspired by Burton's fictional book, "A Walk Down Rushville" (ISBN: 979-8885043847).



The concept is introduced by Skyler, the protagonist in the contemporary fiction novel. Skyler faced depression, loneliness, and estrangement from her family of origin but finds love, acceptance, and connection with the neighbors around her.



The character's journey inspired the author to make the organization real. "The NAF concept came to me in a dream while I was writing the book. I wanted my character to be able to make a difference in the world, to make a contribution in some way," said Burton. "As she moved away from depression and grief and embraced the love of her neighbors around her, the idea came to her that an organization could encourage those without a family to connect with neighbors-thus, the concept was born in the story. Then, I made a decision to make it real and establish a nonprofit in the state of California."



Neighbors have always been important to Burton, and to this day, many of her best friends live within blocks of her home.



Neighbors are also important to Jim Thimmes of La Jolla. "My neighbors are truly like family members to me. I have taken my neighbors to the hospital or doctor's office for appointments and they have done the same for me," said Thimmes. "Our mutual families are out of town so these people are my family. I applaud an organization that encourages families to reach out to a neighbor that might be alone or without support. Let's share these stories of connection. These are the stories that will help us understand that the strength of a neighborhood is in the compassion of families and neighbors coming together through life's journey."



Creating this non-profit was an unexpected development, and Burton is looking forward to building Neighbors as Family into something that will bring joy and fulfillment to those who are yearning for the connection that family provides.



For more information on making neighborly connections, to share a photo or personal story about neighbors, to get involved, or to make a donation, visit https://neighborsasfamily.org/.



Note: Burton's soft cover and e-book are now available on Amazon, with an audio book in the works. "Neighbors as Family" (EIN# 99-4436350).



For more information, please visit: https://barbaraburtonauthor.com/.



