News: Arizona Lottery Service First to Offer Pools for Scratcher Tickets | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- PowerPick Players Club, the oldest and most established lottery service provider in the USA, with an A+ Rating by the Better Business Bureau, serving Arizona lottery players through its website ezpooling.com, announced today that it now offers lottery pools for Scratcher tickets. Up to now, the service has been limited to draw games for Powerball, Mega millions, Fantasy 5 and The Pick. To the best of its knowledge, PowerPick is the only lottery service offering Scratcher pools. Each pool is made up of only 10 players.



"Lottery Pools provide players with more chances of winning than any other way of playing - It's simply the smartest, most entertaining and least expensive way of playing," said Andrew Amada, of PowerPick, Inc. "Those who pool see more winning tickets than any other way of playing. Traditional purchases, with only one or two tickets are very unsatisfying to most players because they see no winners drawing after drawing after drawing. That rarely happens with lottery pools due to the volume of tickets in each pool."



About PowerPick Players Club:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, PowerPick Players Club was founded in 1995 by Andy and Judy Amada to give players an opportunity to play with hundreds more tickets in Powerball and other jackpot games for only pennies per ticket by pooling with others.



"It's all about more tickets, more winners, and more excitement," said Amada.



PowerPick is not a lottery and does not sell lottery tickets. It provides a pooling service to players throughout Arizona. So all those who don't work in large office environments, where pooling is more accessible, can also enjoy the benefits of pooling.



Although PowerPick has a brick and mortar location, players throughout Arizona are able to join a lottery pool through PowerPick's ordering website https://www.ezpooling.com/.



CONTACT INFO:



Players within Arizona who are at least 21 years old can also reach PowerPick at 602-995-9200 or 800-274-7529. Email contact is azplayers@powerpick.com. Office - 8024 N. 24th Ave Suite B, Phoenix, AZ 85021. (NE corner of I-17 & Northern).



DISCLAIMER:



PowerPick operates independently from the Arizona Lottery and makes no claim of any state endorsement or affiliation.



Learn More: https://www.ezpooling.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.