News: Alliance Group Announces Key Promotions and New Hires | CitizenWire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Alliance Group is proud to announce four significant promotions within its leadership team, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence and growth. Additionally, two talented new team members have joined the organization, bringing valuable expertise to support Alliance Group's expanding initiatives.



Andrea Buffo has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Alliance Group. Over the past decade, Andrea has been instrumental in managing the company's internal operations. "Andrea has made herself invaluable in her role of managing Alliance Group's internal operations," said Lee Duncan, President and CEO of Alliance Group. "We rely heavily upon her to keep us rolling as a company, and I'm so excited to see her step up into our COO position."



Michael Hungeling has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. "Michael has had massive impact on the company since coming on a couple of years ago, and having someone of his skill level and expertise managing our finances has been a boon for Alliance Group," said Duncan. "Truth be told, he's essentially been operating as our CFO for a long time; we're just making it official."



Carlos Vazquez has been promoted to Director of Marketing, where he will lead the specialized multicultural marketing team within Alliance Group's greater marketing staff. "Carlos' sharp skillset when it comes to managing people and projects has been apparent in his time here with Alliance Group," said Samuel Howe, Chief Marketing Officer. "With our multicultural business growing at a rapid pace, our multicultural team is growing to meet those needs, and Carlos has proven himself to be the right person for the job to coordinate those efforts."



Joshua Thompson was also promoted to Director of Video Marketing, where he will take on a larger role in the management of the video editing team. VP of Marketing Travis Grenier said, "Josh has been my right hand guy for the better part of three years and has really stepped up from just being a world-class editor to really growing those management and client relationship skills that have allowed him to expand his role and contributions to the team."



In addition to these promotions, Alliance Group welcomes two new hires. Isabela Castro joins as the Portuguese Marketing Coordinator, and Anelysse Franco steps in as the Spanish Ops/Marketing Coordinator. Their expertise will be instrumental in enhancing Alliance Group's multicultural marketing strategies.



These strategic leadership changes and new hires reflect Alliance Group's dedication to innovation and growth, ensuring continued success for its partners and clients.



About Alliance Group:



As "The Living Benefits IMO," Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients' puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more.



More information about Alliance Group and its services can be found at https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/.



