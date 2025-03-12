News: Simpson Communities Partner with Amba Technology to Enhance Resident Independence and Well-Being | CitizenWire

WEST GROVE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Simpson, a Pennsylvania regional retirement system that includes Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner's Pond, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Amba to provide transformative health monitoring solutions that empower its residents and equip caregivers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care. This collaboration reflects Simpson's ongoing commitment to fostering independence and ensuring the well-being of those in its care.



Amba's innovative approach combines state-of-the-art passive sensors with a focus on privacy and dignity. The system empowers residents by unobtrusively tracking key health indicators such as sleep quality, heart rate, and activity levels. Amba's real-time alerts and responsive care also give families confidence that their loved ones are well-monitored and supported.



"Simpson builds communities and services for older adults to thrive, and that means continuously seeking new ways to support their independence and well-being," said Carol McKinley, President and CEO of Simpson. "Our partnership with Amba is a reflection of that commitment-leveraging innovative technology to provide an extra layer of care while respecting the dignity and privacy of our residents."



The Amba system operates 24/7 and provides real-time data that enables Simpson's care teams to identify early signs of potential health issues, such as sleep apnea or infections-before they escalate. Clinically trained professionals regularly monitor information to determine if patterns like sleep cycles, bathroom visits, nighttime heart and breath rates, and/or activity levels are irregular. They use Amba's monitoring to help spot any signs that residents might need extra support.



During the pilot, hospitalization rates for residents in Ruston, Jenner's Pond assisted living community, dropped to 0% in July, thanks to better monitoring and early intervention. In addition, Amba allowed for an 81% reduction of psychotropic prescriptions, with residents receiving more personalized, non-pharmacological interventions.



"At Simpson, we are always looking for ways to ensure our residents' well-being, independence, and peace of mind," said Brandon Logsdon, Executive Director of Jenner's Pond, which is the first site for Amba's implementation. "We are integrating Amba into our communities to help our residents stay safe and healthy-without changing anything about their daily schedules. This discreet health safety net supports our residents' health while respecting their privacy and improving care quality."



"We're thrilled to partner with Simpson communities to bring peace of mind to their residents and families," said Stu Hamilton, CEO and Founder of Amba. "Our technology is designed to empower individuals to live independently while receiving the proactive care they deserve."



Simpson is dedicated to creating vibrant, supportive environments where residents can thrive. By incorporating cutting-edge solutions like Amba, Simpson continues to set the standard for senior living innovation. Care teams appreciate the extra support Amba provides.



"With Amba in place, we're able to deliver more personalized care to our residents," said David January, MSN, RN, GERO-BC, Regional Director of Clinical Services at Simpson. "We've reduced falls by 67% through improved prevention and response, strengthened infection monitoring, and significantly lowered rehospitalizations."



While it is currently being utilized at Jenner's Pond, Amba will be rolled out in the next few months at the other Simpson communities, Simpson House and Simpson Meadows.



"I especially like the sleep pattern monitoring. It helps us detect changes in patterns, which could be an indicator of a greater issue," Georgine Tracy, Nursing Home Administrator at the Preston Residence at Jenner's Pond, which provides skilled nursing care.



About Simpson:



Since 1865, Simpson has built communities and provided services for older adults to thrive. Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Philadelphia area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner's Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. They are dedicated to offering the highest level of lifestyle and care available in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings. For more information, visit: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/



About Amba:



Amba is a leader in discreet health monitoring, offering innovative solutions that empower personal independence and long-term peace of mind. Through advanced passive sensors, Amba delivers continuous, real-time health insights while prioritizing user privacy and dignity. For more information about Amba, visit: https://www.ambahealth.com/

Learn More: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.