News: US Kidney Research Corp Advances Toward Implantable Artificial Kidney | CitizenWire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- US Kidney Research Corporation (USKRC) is creating the world's first waterless blood purification device, a pioneering technology with the capability to replace traditional dialysis machines worldwide. A recent groundbreaking discovery in the design of the device's ion transport system, a critical component responsible for removing excess ions from the bloodstream, restoring ion balance, and directing these excess elements to the urine, is significantly accelerating progress and bringing the device closer to completion.



The ion transport system plays a vital role in maintaining essential physiological functions. For individuals with kidney disease, the kidneys often fail to filter out excess ions such as sodium, potassium, and phosphorus, causing dangerous imbalances that can lead to serious health issues.



Reaching this milestone brings US Kidney Research Corporation closer to its ultimate goal of developing an implantable artificial kidney. A waterless device is crucial for the development of an implantable artificial kidney. Dialysis's reliance on a constant water and dialysate supply makes miniaturization and implantation within the body impossible.



This achievement marks a historic milestone as the first successful development of a waterless ion transport system for a medical blood purification device, something that has never been accomplished before.



CEO Roland Ludlow stated, "Creating an ion transport system is an extremely complex scientific challenge. After years of research and extensive experimentation, our scientists have discovered the method needed to complete the task. Breaking through this barrier is a major leap forward."



Waterless Advantages: In contrast to traditional dialysis systems that depend on water, disposable components like dialyzers and dialysate solutions, as well as a separate water purification infrastructure, the waterless blood purifying device eliminates the need for these costly items, offering significant savings for healthcare providers. Additionally, the device will incorporate innovative technology, such as real-time patient monitoring and precise control over electrolyte, urea, and fluid removal, ensuring greater accuracy and better outcomes for patients.



Ecological Benefits: The waterless blood purifying device addresses environmental challenges by reducing the carbon footprint. It will greatly reduce the billions of gallons of contaminated water generated by dialysis, minimize dialyzer plastic waste, and lower transport and energy costs associated with production.



MISSION & GOALS



US Kidney Research Corporation is dedicated to:



* Completing its flagship waterless blood purifying device to replace outdated dialysis machines.



* Developing an implantable artificial kidney using the same waterless technology.



* Progressing several related renal care products currently in development.



EXPERT COLLABORATION



US Kidney Research Corporation's innovations are backed by a distinguished research team from the University of Arkansas (UA) and Dr. Ira Kurtz, the Chief of Nephrology at UCLA, who serves as the Corporation's science/medical advisor and active board member. Dr. Kurtz, a leading expert in kidney disease, works alongside Dr. Jamie Hestekin and the UA team to drive progress toward a viable, long-term solution for kidney disease patients.



ABOUT US:



US Kidney Research Corporation (USKRC) is at the forefront of artificial kidney research and development. Acknowledged by leading organizations such as the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), KidneyX, and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), USKRC is transforming the future of kidney care. By pioneering new standards in treatment, USKRC is bringing hope for a future beyond dialysis. Established in 2015, USKRC is registered as a C-Corporation in Delaware.



Learn More: https://www.uskidneyresearchcorp.com/

