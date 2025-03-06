News: Dark Matter Technologies team members recognized for excellence by the Mortgage Bankers Association, HousingWire and Women We Admire | CitizenWire

Three standout team members earn industry and regional honors for their leadership and impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced that three of its team members have been recognized by HousingWire, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), and Women We Admire.



* Bill Warden, Chief Financial Officer



Warden was honored with the HousingWire Finance Leaders award, which recognizes the mortgage industry's top finance executives. Warden brings more than 30 years of experience in public accounting, financial, operational and treasury leadership to his position, and is known for his collaborative approach to problem-solving and agility in navigating changing market conditions. With Dark Matter since its inception, Bill has built the company's finance team implemented key systems that promote a strong control environment that supports growth.



* Wes Horbatuck, Vice President of Marketing



Horbatuck was named one of five rising stars in the housing finance industry to receive the mPact Young Professional Spotlight Award from the MBA. He led Dark Matter's brand launch in 2023 and is the mastermind behind the company's bold look and messaging. Horbatuck's success is evidenced through a growing share of voice, rising customer numbers and an inaugural Horizon user conference that attracted a capacity crowd.



* Lyndsey Hearn, Director of Growth Marketing



Hearn was named to the Top 50 Women Leaders in Jacksonville for 2025 list by Women We Admire, which recognizes highly successful women who are an inspiration to the next generation of leaders. Hearn has played a key role at Dark Matter in elevating its marketing efforts and brand awareness. She leads campaigns that generate 80% of the company's sales leads and spearheaded a project to build an automated lead process that reduced Dark Matter's lead qualification time by 51%.



"We are pleased to see these three high achievers gain recognition for the amazing work they're doing at Dark Matter. Their contributions are helping keep us on a path of continued success and helping us improve the mortgage industry," said Dark Matter incoming CEO Sean Dugan. "Bill, Wes and Lyndsey's talent and motivation are helping us stand out, and we're excited to see what they accomplish next."



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.



