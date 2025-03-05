News: MMI Names Kortney Lane-Schafers as Its New Vice President of Growth & Client Advocacy | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kortney Lane-Schafers to Vice President of Growth & Client Advocacy.



Since joining MMI, Lane-Schafers has been instrumental in enhancing client relationships and driving growth initiatives. In her new role, she will collaborate closely with the sales, marketing, and product development teams to develop strategies aimed at expanding relationships with both customers and industry partners, while also increasing revenue and market share. Additionally, Lane-Schafers will represent MMI and The Ultimate Lead-to-Loan Growth Platform, which includes Bonzo and MonitorBase, at industry events, customer engagements, across social platforms, and through company-hosted webinars.



"Kortney's dedication to fostering strong client relationships and her innovative approach to growth have been invaluable to MMI," said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. "Her promotion reflects our commitment to a customer-centric focus, and we are confident that under her leadership, our client advocacy and growth strategies will reach new heights."



In her previous role, Lane-Schafers spearheaded several key initiatives, including the development of the "Power User Strategies Webinar Series" and the creation of an entire series of "Power User Playbooks" tailored to various sectors such as recruiting and business growth for loan officers and strategies for wholesale, insurance, and title industries. She created and publishes weekly "MMI Monday Minutes", and played a pivotal role bringing to life the "Power Duo Webinar Series" in collaboration with Bonzo, thereby enhancing MMI's engagement with its user community.



As Vice President of Growth & Client Advocacy, Lane-Schafers will be responsible for building and nurturing relationships with customers and industry partners to expand MMI's footprint and reputation within the industry. She will attend industry and customer-specific events to promote the MMI brand and products while helping the sales team. Additionally, she will work closely with the enterprise sales department to develop growth strategies that drive adoption, engagement, and upsell opportunities. To further support customer success, Lane-Schafers will also create and share unique and valuable thought leadership content through webinars, social media, and interactive resources.



"The creation of this role exemplifies MMI's ongoing commitment toward a true customer-centric focus," said Lane-Schafers. "I am excited to lead initiatives that not only drive our growth but also deepen the relationships we have with our valued customers and partners."



About MMI:



MMI is the industry's leading provider of mortgage and real estate data solutions, offering The Ultimate Lead-to-Loan Growth System(tm) through its powerful combination of MMI Data Center, Bonzo and MonitorBase. This integrated platform connects data, automation, and engagement to help professionals maximize borrower and agent opportunities with precision and efficiency.



By leveraging MMI Data Center's market intelligence, MonitorBase's predictive analytics, and Bonzo's CRM and marketing automation, users can seamlessly identify high-intent borrowers and top-performing agents, leverage real-time listing alerts, and launch preemptive refinance and equity campaigns-all from one ecosystem. Whether tracking mortgage-ready clients, verifying credit eligibility, or automating outreach, MMI's platform of products ensures lenders and real estate professionals stay ahead of the competition. To learn more, visit Our Solutions or contact sales@mmi.io.



