News: Leading Functional Neurologist Dr. Kyle Daigle Unveils Revolutionary Approach to Autism Care in the Relaunch of his Groundbreaking ‘Finding Their Voice’ | CitizenWire

Dr. Kyle Daigle, renowned chiropractor and functional neurologist, has treated patients from 56 countries at his NeuroSolution Center. Now, he's sharing his innovative approach to autism care in his new book "Finding Their Voice: A Revolutionary Approach to Autism Care" (ISBN: 979-8-9878019-9-4 [ebook]; 979-8-9925854-0-7 [paperback]). The book is being re-launched by Elevate Press.



"Too many children with autism are overlooked during routine wellness visits, leading to missed opportunities for early intervention," says Dr. Daigle. "I've witnessed children who were told they would never speak go on to say, 'I love you' to their parents for the first time."



Drawing from his extensive clinical experience and research, Dr. Daigle introduces the comprehensive NeuroSolution Method, which combines primitive reflex integration, sensory stimulation and cranial nerve rehabilitation. The book challenges conventional approaches to autism care while providing parents and practitioners with practical, actionable strategies.



"Traditional treatments often miss crucial elements like retained primitive reflexes, which can significantly impact a child's development," Dr. Daigle explains. "By addressing these underlying factors along with nutrition, gut health and environmental influences, we've seen remarkable improvements in our patients."



"Finding Their Voice" offers hope to families affected by autism through its holistic approach, including:



- Detailed explanations of how environmental factors and screen time impact development



- Practical exercises for improving balance, coordination and speech



- Nutritional guidance for reducing inflammation and supporting brain health



- Revolutionary insights into the role of primitive reflexes in development



As co-founder of NeuroSolution and co-creator of the Neurosage software program, Dr. Daigle has dedicated his career to helping children with developmental delays. His book represents a culmination of this work, providing a roadmap for parents and practitioners seeking effective interventions for autism spectrum disorder.



"Finding Their Voice" is available now on Amazon and other major online retailers.



About Dr. Kyle Daigle:



Dr. Kyle Daigle is a distinguished chiropractor and functional neurologist specializing in childhood development and neurological rehabilitation. He serves as Chief Medical Officer at SNA Technologies and has received numerous accolades for his work in neuroscience and rehabilitation. His innovative approaches have been shared at prestigious platforms worldwide, from Dubai to Amsterdam to Sydney.



About Elevate Press:



Elevate Press publishes memoirs and prescriptive non-fiction by top entrepreneurs.

Learn More: https://a.co/d/a2kxgpi

