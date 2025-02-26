News: Ken Starr, Global Revenue Acceleration Leader, Joins TAG CXO | CitizenWire

Starr specializes in revenue, sales and growth, driving transformational initiatives

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- TAG CXO is excited to announce Ken Starr as the newest addition to our comprehensive fractional advisory team. Starr is a global revenue acceleration leader who consistently exceeds multi-million-dollar quotas and customer retention metrics. Having held titles such as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Ken is dedicated to building business.



As a seasoned entrepreneur and technology equity partner, Ken has led successful exits and excelled in enterprise sales, SaaS platforms, ERP implementations and digital transformation solutions. With extensive international experience across diverse industries, he specializes in scaling sales and sales teams, optimizing customer success and leading global teams to deliver sustainable revenue growth and profitability. His numerous global experiences have made him adept at helping companies establish and grow businesses both at home and abroad, and he will be a valuable asset to TAG CXO clients.



Prior to joining TAG CXO, Starr spearheaded a comprehensive performance optimization initiative for a SaaS company serving 10% of Fortune 500 clients. After thorough analysis of company processes and staff capabilities and collaborating with C-Suite executives, several companywide goals were established. Ken's strategic approach and guidance led to a cross-functional overhaul of sales and customer success operations, resulting in a remarkable 250% increase in SaaS revenue from $4M to $14M within just 24 months. Key improvements included streamlining interdepartmental procedures, restructuring customer-facing departments and implementing targeted mentoring programs.



Starr was born to be an advisor, mentor and sales accelerator. While working for a professional services firm, he oversaw a cross-cultural team of more than 200 consultants and surpassed revenue targets by over 300% in the first year. He also orchestrated business processes and procedures that addressed international requirements and compliance, data conversion, financial aspects, supply chain management, multiple currency exchanges, information governance, data governance and more.



"I get energized with improving businesses," said Starr. "Whether it's retaining customers, identifying unnecessary expenses or making positive changes to impact jobs and people, I am a big believer that every company can benefit from something. It's my passion to help them figure it out."



"We are so lucky to have Ken join our advisory," said Paul Theisen, founder and principal of TAG CXO. "Ken has delivered in big ways for global companies time and again. He identifies areas of opportunity and devises a strategy and path toward success. I know he will do the same, exceptional work for our clients."



About TAG CXO:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round out a firm's leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.



