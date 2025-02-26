News: Down Payment Resource honors Mosi Gatling with its Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award and Skyler Lemons with its inaugural Emerging Leader Award | CitizenWire

The Beverly Faull award program recognizes individuals or organizations for accomplishments and leadership in the affordable housing finance space

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, announced today that it has honored Mosi Gatling of New American Funding (NAF) with the 2024 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award, and Skyler Lemons of Exit Strategy Realty with hits inaugural Emerging Leader Award. Both recipients were recognized for their commitment to advancing homeownership opportunities by leveraging homebuyer assistance programs.



Mosi Gatling: Beverly Faull Award Recipient



Now in its eighth year, the Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award recognizes an individual or organization that has exhibited a steadfast commitment to expanding access to affordable homeownership. DPR created the award program in memory of one of its first employees, Beverly Faull, for her wholehearted dedication to the company's mission to improve access to homebuyer assistance programs. DPR will donate $5,000 to the housing non-profit of Gatling's choice.



Currently SVP of Strategic Growth and Expansion at NAF, Gatling has worked for more than 20 years to expand homeownership opportunities, particularly among people of color and first-time homebuyers. Notably, she has been instrumental in launching NAF's Black Impact initiative to enhance homeownership accessibility in Black communities, which includes a $20 billion organizational commitment to provide new mortgages to Black homebuyers by 2028. She is also one of the top FHA loan originators in the country. Her work as a mortgage banker, along with her public advocacy at national housing forums, highlight her dedication to making homeownership more equitable.



Skyler Lemons: Emerging Leader Award Recipient



The newly announced Emerging Leader Award recognizes early career individuals who are passionate about helping homebuyers secure safe and affordable housing with the help of homebuyer assistance programs. Skyler Lemons, a real estate agent at EXIT Strategy Realty, is the award's inaugural recipient. Down Payment Resource will donate $2,500 to the housing non-profit of Lemons' choice.



Lemons followed in his mother's footsteps (agent Marki Lemons-Ryhal), in realizing the importance of helping South Side Chicago residents secure affordable housing. As a youth, he volunteered on affordable housing projects. He became a licensed real estate broker after graduating from Howard University College of Business. Just four years into his career, he's the top agent in units sold at the largest EXIT Strategy Realty franchise. Having negotiated over $150,000 in down payment assistance and closing costs in 2024 alone, he is called the "Down Payment Grant King" by colleagues. In 2025, Lemons is launching the Center for Empowering Moves, an initiative to strengthen affordable housing pathways for Black Americans.



"We receive incredible nominations for this award each year, but this year's recipients stood out in an undeniable way," said DPR's Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. "Mosi has dedicated decades to expanding homeownership opportunities and breaking down barriers for first-time and minority homebuyers. Skyler, in just a few short years, has made a profound impact in his community, leveraging down payment assistance to help families achieve homeownership. Their passion and commitment to housing affordability are inspiring, and we are honored to recognize their work in Beverly's memory."



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,400 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.