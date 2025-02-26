News: Edupoint Educational Systems Partners With ParentSquare to Simplify New Integrations for Client Districts | CitizenWire

MESA, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy Education Platform, today announced its partnership with ParentSquare, an award-winning unified school-home engagement platform for K-12 education. This partnership will facilitate smoother onboarding and integration for Synergy customers interested in using the ParentSquare platform to communicate with families for student success.



Synergy Education Platform is a comprehensive student data management ecosystem that combines student information management, MTSS, assessment, analytics, special education, and more in one seamless platform that includes a powerful suite of native, role-based mobile apps. Built from the ground up on a single database, Synergy provides districts with real-time data systemwide to simplify administration, unlock unprecedented insights, and improve communication at all levels.



Since 2011, ParentSquare has provided millions of educators and families across the country with everything they need to successfully engage with their school communities. The secure ParentSquare platform offers mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, translation in nearly 190 languages, and more, syncing information from the school's student information system (SIS).



"We are excited to partner with ParentSquare to provide an unparalleled experience that enables customers who use Synergy and ParentSquare to maximize their impact," said Rob Wilson, President & Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "Synergy customers will benefit from this enhancement to our extensive menu of robust third-party integrations."



ParentSquare and Synergy SIS currently support SFTP and will soon support API data flow from Synergy to ParentSquare. Additionally, Edupoint will collaborate with ParentSquare to provide shared customers with an effortless onboarding experience and reliable ongoing support.



"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Edupoint Educational Systems' Synergy SIS," said Anupama Vaid, ParentSquare Founder and President. "This integration allows K-12 districts to more easily connect two powerful platforms, enhancing their reach and strengthening family engagement across their school communities. And when families are engaged, students thrive - it's a win-win."



For more information, visit https://www.parentsquare.com/ and https://www.edupoint.com/.



About Edupoint Educational Systems:



For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. https://www.edupoint.com/.



About ParentSquare:



ParentSquare is the leading provider of digital family and community engagement solutions for K-12 institutions, serving over 20 million students across all 50 states. Districts rely on ParentSquare's unified platform for mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, translation in nearly 190 languages, and other everyday parent interactions. Seamless integrations with existing school information systems (SIS) easily connects schools with families to advance communication equity and impact student success. Founded in 2011, ParentSquare has experienced over 500% growth in the last three years. Explore how they are shaping the future of school-to-home communications at parentsquare.com.



