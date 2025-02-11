News: Casino Party Planners Brings the Thrill of Vegas to CARE’s 8th Annual Casino Night | CitizenWire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Casino Party Planners is proud to partner with the Companion Animal Rescue Endeavor (CARE) for their eighth annual Casino Night Fundraiser, set to take place on Friday, February 28, 2025, at Shiloh Farms. This exciting event promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, camaraderie, and philanthropy, all in support of CARE's vital work to assist sick and injured animals.



Casino Night will transform Shiloh Farms into a glamorous casino experience, complete with authentic blackjack and roulette tables, a silent auction, and an array of delectable cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Guests will enjoy the full Vegas treatment as they stack the deck for a great cause.



"Casino Party Planners is thrilled to bring our premium casino equipment and expertise to this incredible event," said Michelle Stanger, CEO of Casino Party Planners. "Partnering with CARE allows us to merge entertainment with purpose, creating an evening where guests can have fun while making a meaningful impact in the lives of animals in need."



EVENT DETAILS:



* Date: Friday, February 28, 2025



* Time: 7:00 PM



* Location: Shiloh Farms



* Tickets:



o $75 per individual



o $135 for a pair of tickets



o $600 for a group of 10 tickets



* Age Requirement: 21+ years



* Attire: Cocktail attire suggested



Tickets include a cocktail, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and an allotment of casino chips. After multiplying their chips through the evening's games, attendees will have the chance to enter exciting prize drawings. All proceeds from the event will directly support CARE's mission to provide life-saving care to animals in need.



For those looking to extend their support beyond attendance, sponsorship and contribution opportunities are available. Interested parties can contact CARE's Director at Director@careintallahassee.org for more information.



CARE's Casino Night Fundraiser highlights the power of community and entertainment in driving impactful change. With the expertise of Casino Party Planners, this year's event promises to be the most memorable yet.



Stay updated on the latest event news by visiting CARE's Facebook page.



About Casino Party Planners:



Casino Party Planners is the premier casino event company in Florida, specializing in authentic, high-quality casino experiences. From professional-grade equipment to experienced dealers, we bring the thrill of Las Vegas to any event, creating unforgettable memories for clients and their guests. To learn more, visit: https://www.casinopartyplanners.com/.



About CARE:



The Companion Animal Rescue Endeavor (CARE) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating sick or injured animals in the Tallahassee area. Through fundraising events like Casino Night, CARE raises critical funds to provide life-saving care and find forever homes for animals in need. Visit http://www.careintallahassee.org/ to learn more.



IMAGE LINK: https://www.casinopartyplanners.com/images/Casino-Party-Planners-SM.png



Image caption: Casino Party Planners hosts CARE's Casino Night Fundraiser at Shiloh Farms, supporting animal rescue efforts.



Learn More: https://www.casinopartyplanners.com/

