News: Cloudvirga earns eighth consecutive HousingWire Tech100 award for mortgage innovation | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, has been named to HousingWire's 2025 Tech100 Mortgage list, marking its eighth consecutive year receiving one of the industry's top technology awards. The recognition reflects Cloudvirga's ongoing commitment to innovation, from enhancements to its Horizon suite of point-of-sale solutions to investments in a next-generation platform that will introduce new levels of speed, flexibility and customization for lenders.



In 2024, Cloudvirga focused on building the foundation for this new digital platform, which will power its next generation of products. Designed to give lenders greater speed, flexibility and modularity, the new architecture will enable faster deployment, more customizable workflows and the ability to tailor feature sets to specific business needs.



Cloudvirga also rolled out new dashboards within Horizon Retail and Horizon TPO, point-of-sale solutions designed for retail mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, respectively. The dashboards deliver enhanced pipeline tracking, real-time loan updates and actionable prompts that help lenders improve efficiency and borrower engagement and allow lenders to benchmark their pricing against peers. Additionally, Cloudvirga expanded its integration with fellow 2025 Tech100 honoree Informative Research, enabling seamless access to employment and income verification through configurable workflows.



"Mortgage lenders need technology that adapts to their evolving needs," said Cloudvirga CEO Maria Moskver. "Being recognized on HousingWire's Tech100 list for eight consecutive years is an honor that reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation. This recognition highlights our dedication to evolving and delivering meaningful solutions, challenging the status quo to help lenders streamline processes, improve efficiency and strengthen borrower relationships."



"Technology is at the core of progress in the housing industry," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The companies recognized in this year's Tech100 awards are leading innovation and delivering real-world impact to drive faster and more efficient processes in mortgage lending, capital markets, servicing and real estate. We're seeing lending and real estate organizations separate from the pack through the development and implementation of technology that bolsters client experience, employee productivity and process automation."



Now in its 13th year, the HousingWire Tech100 awards honor companies driving meaningful change in the housing sector through groundbreaking technology solutions. View Cloudvirga's complete company profile and learn more about the HousingWire Tech100 at https://www.housingwire.com.



About Cloudvirga:



Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, designed to increase consumer engagement and streamline the loan origination process. With a focus on efficiency, accuracy, and borrower satisfaction, Cloudvirga solutions empower lenders and brokers with seamless, automated workflows that reduce costs and improve operational effectiveness. A subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), Cloudvirga continues to drive innovation in mortgage technology. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.



