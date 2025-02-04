News: Teal Secures ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Excellence | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Teal, a sophisticated managed service provider supporting forward-thinking small and medium-sized businesses, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification - a testament to its unwavering commitment to data security, privacy, and operational excellence.



This achievement comes as Teal finds ways to showcase its security chops to organizations looking for partnerships to help them navigate compliance with industry standards.



The ISO 27001 (International Organization for Standardization) certification is awarded by the accredited certification body A-LIGN. Achieving compliance indicates that Teal has demonstrated a robust commitment to implementing and sustaining an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS) - which safeguards the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.



"Achieving ISO 27001 certification underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and trust for our clients," said Reid Johnston, Cofounder and CIO of Teal. "As cyber threats and business challenges quickly evolve, organizations need a sophisticated IT partner that prioritizes safeguarding their sensitive data. This certification, along with our CompTIA Trustmark+ and SecurityScorecard, reinforces our dedication to providing robust and reliable protection."



With this accomplishment, Teal strengthens its position as a trusted leader in delivering reliable IT solutions that help businesses and nonprofits achieve their operational goals while maintaining compliance in a dynamic regulatory landscape.



For more information about Teal, visit www.tealtech.com, or contact Brittany Watson, Marketing Manager at (703) 740-8797 or email at brittany.watson@tealtech.com.



About Teal:



Teal redefines IT service excellence by partnering with ambitious small- to medium-sized organizations looking to harness technology as a powerful growth driver. By aligning optimal IT solutions with strategic goals, the managed IT services company transforms technology into a true asset for its clients. With a Net Promoter Score consistently above 60, Teal delivers exceptional customer service to its clients.



At the forefront of cybersecurity - with certifications, integrated solutions, and independent security monitoring - Teal diligently safeguards data and systems, empowering businesses to focus their on growth. Recognized six times on the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 list, the small business partner is trusted by growing companies to make technology work for them - efficiently, securely, and responsively.



Small business leaders deserve an IT partner who truly cares about their success. Discover more about Teal at https://tealtech.com/, or follow @TealMSP on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter, and YouTube.



