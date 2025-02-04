News: LenderLogix Honored with HousingWire Tech100 Recognition for Fourth Consecutive Year | CitizenWire

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced it has been named to HousingWire magazine's annual mortgage Tech100 list. The Tech100 award aims to spotlight innovative technology companies across the housing sector. LenderLogix is recognized for its tightly integrated, white-labeled solutions built to empower lenders of all sizes to lend more efficiently while delivering outstanding borrower experiences.



With over 40 years of combined, firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience in its executive team, LenderLogix has stayed true to its founding mission, designing and customizing innovative software to empower banks, credit unions, and independent lenders. LenderLogix's current suite of solutions has enabled hundreds of lending organizations to improve their borrower-facing digital capabilities efficiently in a rapidly shifting housing market.



"This recognition reflects our commitment to empowering lenders with powerful technology and tools that simplify complex processes and elevate borrower experiences," said LenderLogix founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien. "Being honored by HousingWire underscores the real impact our technology has in helping lenders navigate today's fast-moving housing market."



LenderLogix's Tech100-recognized product suite includes:



* LiteSpeed - A point-of-sale (POS) solution that reduces application time to under five minutes and drives a 35% increase in borrower-permissioned verification of employment (VOE) and verification of assets (VOA) adoption.



* QuickQual - An interactive pre-qualification tool that enables borrowers and real estate agents to generate and update pre-approval letters instantly, driving a 30% increase in pre-qual to application conversions.



* Fee Chaser - A secure, seamless way for borrowers to pay mortgage origination fees from any device, capturing 60% of fees within five minutes and 93% within 24 hours.



* CRA Analytics - A powerful reporting tool that enables lenders to track and measure affordable lending and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) initiatives with real-time dashboards.



"The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. "These companies are not just enhancing processes-they're redefining what's possible. From streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, their innovations are paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market."



To view the full list of HW Tech100 winners, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2025-tech100-mortgage-honorees/



About LenderLogix



LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.



Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.



Learn More: https://www.lenderlogix.com/

