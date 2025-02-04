News: Informative Research named to HousingWire’s Mortgage Tech100 | CitizenWire

Honored for Innovation in Mortgage Credit and Verification Technology

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced today the company has been named to the prestigious HousingWire Tech100 annual list.



"Being named to HousingWire's Tech100 list reflects the transformative impact of our credit and verification technology," said Informative Research CEO and President Sean Buckner. "By eliminating documentation bottlenecks, improving data accuracy and driving greater efficiency for borrowers and lenders alike, we are delivering measurable value to the lending community. We sincerely thank HousingWire for recognizing Informative Research among this year's most innovative companies."



Informative Research's solutions have driven measurable impacts for lenders and consumers alike. AccountChek has helped lenders achieve up to a 20% reduction in repurchase risk by delivering accurate, consumer-permissioned payroll data. Integrations with Fannie Mae's Day 1 Certainty® and Freddie Mac's AIM have improved loan quality, reduced processing times and expanded loan eligibility.



IR's Credit and Verification Platforms complement these outcomes by significantly reducing verification and credit costs, saving lenders and consumers tens of millions of dollars across the industry. A top 25 lender achieved a 35% reduction in credit spending by leveraging the platform's strategic automation features. Additionally, by automating workflows and minimizing manual steps, clients have reduced closing times by 15% on average.



Informative Research has maintained superior client satisfaction in the past year, while also achieving a significant growth in client count, further showcasing the value and adaptability of its solutions.



"Technology is at the core of progress in the housing industry," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The companies recognized in this year's Tech100 awards are leading innovation and delivering real-world impact to drive faster and more efficient processes in mortgage lending, capital markets, servicing and real estate. We're seeing lending and real estate organizations separate from the pack through the development and implementation of technology that bolsters client experience, employee productivity and process automation."



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.