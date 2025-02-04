News: Argyle recognized on HousingWire’s Tech100 list for 2025 | CitizenWire

Recognition honors Argyle's transformative approach to income and employment verification for mortgage lenders

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its second consecutive appearance in HousingWire's annual Tech100 Mortgage list, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies in housing finance. The recognition highlights Argyle's significant contributions to the mortgage industry through its delivery of real-time, cost-effective income and employment verification (VOIE) solutions that streamline loan processing, improve loan pull-through and reduce costs for lenders.



Traditional verification methods rely on outdated databases with incomplete or inaccurate borrower information, often obtained without direct consumer involvement. Argyle's platform modernizes this process by providing direct-source access to real-time income and employment data from payroll platforms and the nation's largest employers. With coverage spanning 90% of the U.S. workforce and seamless integrations with major automated underwriting systems, loan origination systems and mortgage point-of-sale platforms, Argyle empowers lenders to make faster, more informed underwriting decisions while reducing VOIE costs by 80% compared to legacy providers.



"Lenders need accurate, timely data to make risk-aware credit decisions, and Argyle is setting the new income and employment verification standard," said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman. "This recognition from HousingWire reinforces our commitment to delivering the technology solutions that mortgage lenders need to improve efficiency, lower costs and enhance the borrower experience."



"The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. "These companies are not just enhancing processes-they're redefining what's possible. Their innovations, from streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, pave the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market."



HousingWire's Tech100 award program, now in its 13th year, celebrates groundbreaking companies shaping the future of housing finance. View Argyle's complete company profile and learn more about the HousingWire Tech100 at https://www.housingwire.com.



About Argyle:



Founded in 2018, Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to income and employment data. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty(r), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and reduce repurchase risk-with 80% lower verification costs.. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, Checkr, F-Prime and SignalFire.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.



