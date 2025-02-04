News: Dark Matter Technologies, a leader in LOS, servicing and AI-based automation software, named to HousingWire’s Tech100 list for a second year in a row | CitizenWire

With the Empower LOS, NOVA LOS, servicing platform, and AIVA AI virtual assistants, Dark Matter has become the essential partner for lenders seeking operational excellence and a strategic edge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology, today announced it has been named to HousingWire's 2025 Tech100 Mortgage list of companies shaping the future of the housing finance sector. The recognition acknowledges ongoing investments Dark Matter has made to its Empower® loan origination system (LOS), the addition of the NOVA LOS to Dark Matter's product lineup, and advances in productivity and accuracy Dark Matter is making with the AIVA® suite of AI virtual assistants. This is the second year in a row Dark Matter has been named to the Tech100.



In 2024, the Dark Matter product team rolled out a new workflow in collaboration with Fannie Mae and Informative Research that makes it easier for lenders to identify and qualify loan applicants who could benefit from evaluation of their positive rent payment history; added native support for loan assumptions to the Empower LOS, an industry first; and brought the NOVA LOS (also a former HW Tech100 winner) under its product umbrella, enabling Dark Matter to offer two distinct LOS solutions to support a broader range of lender business models.



Additionally, the AIVA suite of AI virtual assistants, which can be integrated into the Empower ecosystem or work with other LOS platforms, was used by lenders to extract 36 million data labels with 99% service level agreement accuracy. Recent breakthroughs by Dark Matter's artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data science team enable AIVA to operate more efficiently without sacrificing quality and serve as the basis for a pending patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Dark Matter continues to invest materially in AI/ML innovation and builds on its six years of deep investment in AI to advance the mortgage industry to new heights.



"By offering two distinct loan origination system platforms - the Empower LOS platform and the NOVA LOS - and our AIVA toolset, we are minimizing manual workloads for our customers to help them improve accuracy and reduce turnaround times," said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. "We are proud to be recognized by HousingWire for our innovation in the mortgage industry."



Since 2014, the HousingWire Tech100 awards program has acknowledged impactful contributions to housing finance technology. View the complete list of winners and read Dark Matter's company profile on the HousingWire website.



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation, and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.



