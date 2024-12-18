News: Ryan Kaufman of Informative Research Named to National Mortgage Professional’s 40 Under 40 List | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, announced that Ryan Kaufman, IT Manager of Integrations, has been named to the National Mortgage Professional (NMP) 40 Under 40 list. This honor recognizes exceptional professionals who are influencing the future of the mortgage industry.



With expertise in integration and automation, Kaufman has driven numerous high-impact projects at Informative Research. He recently led the development of a solution that saved unnecessary credit report orders for a $14 billion independent mortgage lender. His strategic approach to technology integration has greatly enhanced operational efficiency for major lenders, making him an ideal candidate for this nomination.



Kaufman also played a key role in integrating Informative Research's credit services into a top 10 lender's proprietary system, automating the transfer of credit information and eliminating manual processes. This initiative has established Informative Research as a trusted partner for large clients, proving Kaufman's commitment to innovation.



In addition to his technical expertise, Kaufman is dedicated to mentoring his teams and fostering a culture of growth and development within the organization. His leadership empowers team members to navigate complex challenges, further solidifying Informative Research's reputation in the industry.



"Ryan exemplifies the qualities of a forward-thinking leader who has significantly impacted his company and the broader mortgage industry," said Ajay Trilokeshwaran, Executive Vice President of Information Technology at Informative Research. "His strategic vision and ability to inspire others make him an outstanding candidate for this year's 40 Under 40 recognition."



About Informative Research:



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com/.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.