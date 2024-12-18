News: NY Mental Health Center Expands Services to Include Psychiatry, Partnering with Dr. Michael Genovese | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- NY Mental Health Center, a premier teletherapy group composed of some of the most highly experienced clinical psychologists in New York State, is proud to announce the launch of psychiatry services in partnership with Dr. Michael Genovese of Genovese Psychiatry Services PC. This collaboration marks a transformative step in delivering comprehensive mental health care to New Yorkers, combining elite psychology services with top-tier psychiatry and medication management.



Until now, NY Mental Health Center has been renowned for bringing the PhD-level clinical psychologists of Epstein Psychology Services, PLLC to residents of NY state. Their unique model ensures logistical access via teletherapy and financial access by accepting insurance-a rarity among groups of this caliber. The addition of psychiatry services further strengthens their mission to offer full-service mental health care with the same level of accessibility and excellence.



Dr. Genovese brings an extraordinary background to the team. Over the past seven years, he served as the Chief Medical Officer of Acadia Healthcare, overseeing 225 behavioral healthcare facilities across the United States. Prior to that, he was the Chief Medical Officer of Sierra Tucson and owned a private psychiatry practice on Long Island. Under his leadership, Genovese Psychiatry Services will build a team of highly qualified psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners who will collaborate closely with their psychologists to deliver seamless, integrative mental health care.



"I am honored to partner with one of the top teletherapy groups in the state," said Dr. Genovese. "The work NY Mental Health Center has done to combine elite expertise with unmatched access to care is groundbreaking, and I look forward to building a team that continues this tradition of excellence. Together, we will provide New Yorkers with psychiatry services of the highest caliber."



Corry Prohens, founder and practice director of NY Mental Health Center, expressed his excitement for the partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Genovese and his extraordinary expertise to our team. Expanding into psychiatry is a natural evolution for us, and the combination of elite psychology and psychiatry services, paired with our accessible care model, will make a profound impact on the mental health of New Yorkers."



All services, including psychiatry, will continue to be delivered through the Center's teletherapy platform, ensuring convenient, secure, and comprehensive care. This new offering creates a unique, full-service mental health solution that blends clinical excellence with groundbreaking accessibility.



For more information about NY Mental Health Center or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.NYMentalHealthCenter.com/.

