News: Saugatuck Rowing Club Launches Winter Season: Inspiring New Programs and Training Opportunities for Rowers of All Levels | CitizenWire

WESTPORT, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Saugatuck Rowing Club (SRC), a leading name in the rowing community, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2024 winter season, offering a variety of programs and specialized training designed to empower rowers of all ages and experience levels. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Saugatuck River, the club's winter season promises top-tier coaching, new indoor training options, and unique experiences for athletes looking to maintain peak fitness or begin their rowing journey.



With a mission to create an inclusive and challenging environment, SRC's winter programs include offerings for junior, adult, and master rowers. The programs are designed to develop strength, endurance, and technique while fostering a tight-knit community of individuals who share a passion for the sport. The winter lineup is ideal for rowers aiming to maintain momentum through the colder months and for newcomers seeking to establish a strong foundation before the spring season.



Highlights of the Saugatuck Rowing Club Winter Programs Include:



Indoor Rowing Training: Utilizing state-of-the-art rowing machines and ergometers, SRC offers a variety of indoor classes focused on form, stamina, and power. Rowers receive personalized feedback from experienced coaches to refine their technique.



Strength and Conditioning: Targeted fitness sessions help rowers build muscle and endurance, with routines tailored specifically for rowing performance. These sessions support overall athletic development and injury prevention.



Youth and Junior Rowing Clinics: Designed for aspiring young athletes, these clinics provide structured, supportive training that builds rowing skills, fosters teamwork, and prepares juniors for competitive rowing in the spring and beyond.



Masters Programs: For more seasoned rowers, SRC's winter masters program offers an opportunity to train with a vibrant community of rowers dedicated to skill enhancement, fitness, and camaraderie. Special attention is given to maintaining fitness while fine-tuning technique during the off-season.



Exclusive Events and Guest Speakers: This winter, SRC will host a series of events and guest talks from elite athletes and experts in sports science and rowing, providing valuable insights and inspiration for all participants.



"We are excited to offer a variety of programs tailored for all levels this winter. Whether you are a competitive rower or a beginner, our team is here to support you with high-quality training in a welcoming community," said Mihaela Ungureanu, spokesperson for Saugatuck Rowing Club. "Rowing is a sport of perseverance and passion, and we look forward to helping rowers push their limits, connect with others, and get the most out of their winter training."



Join Us for the Winter Season:



Saugatuck Rowing Club invites the community to learn more about the winter programs and take part in a season that promises personal growth, resilience, and an unparalleled sense of camaraderie.



To register or learn more about SRC's winter programs, visit https://www.saugatuckrowing.com/.



Kids Summer Rowing Program:



Are your kids between the ages of 11-15?



We offer 2-week, 3-hour daily Learn-To-Row Sessions. Most rowers are new to the sport or have limited experience. We limit each session to a smaller group of 20 rowers. The rowers will have the opportunity to experience both Sweep rowing and Sculling. The rowers will spend time on land working on necessary body weight strengthening, balancing, and flexibility exercises. They will also learn about the rowing machine, and there will be some downtime for recreational activities. The goal is for the rowers to have a fun introduction to the sport.



About Saugatuck Rowing Club:



Saugatuck Rowing Club is a premier rowing institution in Westport, CT, renowned for its commitment to fostering excellence, community, and personal development through the sport of rowing. With programs for all ages and levels, SRC provides an environment that encourages rowers to reach their potential and connect deeply with the sport.

