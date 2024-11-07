News: National Collective of Home Stagers Meet REALTORS at National Association of REALTORS’ NAR NXT Event in Boston | CitizenWire

The Staging Collective highlights home staging's contribution to the real estate market

BOSTON, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The value of home staging in today's real estate market will be emphasized by founders of The Staging Collective at NAR NXT 24 this week in Boston. Melinda Christman, Olive & Opal Interiors, St. Louis, Missouri; Patrick Furlow, Step By Stage Interiors, Lakeland, Florida; and Liz Pensiero, Liz Pensiero Staging, Stamford, Connecticut, join 15,000+ attendees for the nation's largest event focused on building business for real estate agents and brokers. Home staging has emerged as essential in the preparation of homes for sale in the shifting real estate market.



The Staging Collective is a collaborative organization of 49 companies in the U.S. and Canada, focused on elevating the role of staging beyond minimizing time on market and maximizing sale price, to creating powerful emotional connections with buyers by highlighting a lifestyle that resonates. Through July 31, 2024, The Staging Collective members staged over 3,900 properties, generating over $24.4 million in combined revenues.



The Staging Collective companies bring an average of eight years of industry experience and employ over 260 professionals. These dedicated teams are committed to transforming properties and enhancing market appeal nationwide.



"Agents who work with Collective members have true partners in the preparation of a home for market. Our members are top companies in their respective markets and focused on promoting best practices in operations and design. We are focused on providing a competitive edge to real estate partners," said Melinda Christman, Founder. "Simply hiring any stager may no longer guarantee the advantage you need to succeed."



About The Staging Collective:



The Staging Collective was founded in 2023 by a group of successful staging companies from across the country. Recognizing the need for high standards and accountability, the founders began with a mission to elevate the professionalism of the industry. The Staging Collective provides a collaborative platform for member companies to share resources, insights, and best practices. In its second year, with 49 companies across the United States and Canada, The Staging Collective is a centralized hub for networking and business opportunities for the home staging community, providing a supportive environment for business success.



Learn more at: https://www.the-staging-collective.com/



