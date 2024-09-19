News: Scientology Tools for Life Empower 31,000 South Africans to Help | CitizenWire

'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.' — Nelson Mandela

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa /CitizenWire/ -- With more than 31,000 South Africans trained on the 19 Scientology Tools for Life courses, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers are well on the way to achieving their purpose: to empower the people of South Africa.



"True empowerment begins when individuals have the power to change their own lives and the lives of others," says Sandile Hlayisi, chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa. "We have witnessed the power of this simple yet profound training."



The Scientology Tools for Life were developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the mid-1970s for the training of Scientology Volunteer Ministers. Graduates use these skills to serve their communities, improve educational standards, respond to emergencies and disasters, launch successful businesses and create new opportunities for themselves and others. "The essence of the Scientology Tools for Life," says Hlayisi, "is that they equip people with the skills they need to thrive."



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers began providing Scientology Tools for Life workshops in 2019 at Castle Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa, Scientology continental headquarters for Africa. These courses provide practical skills that ignite meaningful change, as these graduate testimonials illustrate:



* Boitumelo Maswanganye of Soshanguve began an after-school initiative for children struggling to read. "It not only rehabilitates learners who have given up but encourages them to pursue further studies," she says. "Children who once couldn't read are now achieving over 90 percent in school tests. It's magical."



* "This Tools for Life skills program is not just theoretical training," said the station manager of Emergency Medical Services of Westonaria, a town in the Rand West City municipality. He sees this training as vital to prevent burnout and restore the well-being of his staff. EMS workers are often traumatized in their efforts to save lives. "We also need help," he said. And they have received that help from the Scientology Tools for Life.



* For many, like Irene Moemise, the program provided a lifeline in a time of need. After losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moemise struggled despite her master's degree. "The Tools for Life program gave me a sense of direction and purpose," she says. With newfound confidence, she opened Le'Bakery in Meadowlands, a thriving bakery that has quickly become a community favorite. "I went from being unemployed to an employer, turning my passion into a business that feeds my community and my soul."



Each week, new graduates turn dreams into reality and uplift their families and communities.



"We welcome everyone, regardless of their background," says Hlayisi. "This training is for all-it transcends religion, profession, race and circumstance. Everyone deserves the chance to succeed."



Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."



Their motto is, no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."



Castle Kyalami serves as a home for the community and a nexus for all who share the goal of bettering the lives of individuals and strengthening communities across the region, nation and all of Africa. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated Kyalami Castle on New Year's Day 2019, reaffirming Mr. Hubbard's belief that "from Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet."



For the full impact of the South African Volunteer Ministers' pandemic response, watch the award-winning documentary Operation: Do Something About It. Produced by Scientology Media Productions, the film is available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



