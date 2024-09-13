News: Publishers Newswire announces Semi-annual BOOKS TO BOOKMARK List for Sept. 2024: 10 New Books You’ve Never Heard Of | CitizenWire

Ten new and interesting reads recently published, worth a look for Fall 2024

TEMECULA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Publishers Newswire (PNW), an online news publisher covering books, music, indie film, and software launched in 2004, has announced its latest semi-annual "books to bookmark" list for June 2024, noting 10 new and interesting books from small publishers published in 2024. These books are often overlooked due to not coming from major traditional large NY book publishing houses or celebrity authors.



"Even with the higher cost of physical media, hardcover and softcover books continue to do well in 2024," says PNW editor and publisher, Christopher Laird Simmons, who has worked in the publishing world since the late '70s, and is also CEO of the website's parent company, NEOTROPE®. "For this round-up we have a lot of children's books and couple of child advocacy books. Child and family issues are hot topics again this year."



Herewith are 10 interesting reads recently published, worth a look (title alphabetical order):



:: A DOLLAR IS MAGIC



Author Helen Braswell Kakouris, CPA, an award-winning financial expert and entrepreneur, pens new children's book, "A Dollar Is Magic" (ISBN: 979-8218428693). Kakouris merges her professional knowledge and personal experiences as a mother of three to simplify complex financial concepts for young readers. The book's engaging narrative follows its young characters as they learn about the value of money, the significance of making wise choices, and the potential of their dreams. The book features illustrations by Victor Tavares.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-new-book-by-helen-braswell-kakouris-teaches-financial-literacy-to-kids/



:: CHILD PROTECTION BEHIND CLOSED DOORS



In a powerful and eye-opening release, author Jo Cooling's latest novel delves deep into the uncharted territories of child protection, offering a candid and unflinching examination of the system through the lens of personal experience. Titled "Child Protection Behind Closed Doors" (ISBN: 978-1779418692), Cooling's book is set to shake up public perception and ignite critical conversations about the challenges and failings within child welfare. Born from personal tragedy and driven by the desire to reveal systemic issues, Cooling's journey into the world of child protection began with a heart-wrenching event that exposed the gaping holes in the mental health and child welfare systems. Her novel reveals the stark realities of the sector, showcasing the overlooked and often shocking elements of a system that is supposed to safeguard its most vulnerable.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-exploring-the-hidden-truths-of-child-protection-jo-coolings-new-novel-reveals-untold-realities/



:: CONCRETE DREAMS



Author-poet Woody Shea stood at the pinnacle of his career as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of a multinational corporation. A leader, innovator, and problem-solver, his days were filled with high-stakes decisions and groundbreaking technology. But in 2019, life took an unexpected turn, leading him to release a book of poetry, "Concrete Dreams" (ISBN: 979-8328164092). Woody suffered a debilitating brain injury that left him in a coma. When he awoke, the challenges he faced were profound. After four long years of rehabilitation, Woody found himself on a different path. With immense perseverance and the right tools, he regained the ability to write again-not as a technologist, but as a poet. His new book, "Concrete Dreams," chronicles a year of his recovery, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his struggles and triumphs.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-one-mans-tragedy-becomes-a-treasure-announcing-the-release-of-concrete-dreams/



:: CURSE OF ASHMEDEI - THE CHRONICLES OF HADÚR



Fans of epic fantasy are in for a wild ride with the release of "Curse of Ashmedei," the first volume in The Chronicles of Hadúr trilogy (ISBN: 978-1779418036) by author Michal Snaerravn, who weaves a gripping tale where the lines between good and evil blur, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. In "Curse of Ashmedei," readers will find themselves immersed in a richly detailed world, where Druids, Trollbloods, and other fantastical beings vie for supremacy. The novel promises a DnD styled dark quest fantasy and the author's website is poised to offer tabletop RPG resources for game masters.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-the-chronicles-of-hadur-unveils-a-world-of-magic-betrayal-and-power/



:: FRESH GROWN: ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO USE, STORE, AND MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR VEGETABLES



Well known for her expertise in growing and cooking with fresh produce, Andrea Kristin's new book, "Fresh Grown: Essential Guide to Use, Store, and Make the Most of Your Vegetables" (ISBN: 978-1068810916). Is a comprehensive guide and essential resource for anyone looking to fully utilize their fresh produce and deepen their connection with their food, from garden to plate. "Fresh Grown" is more than just a cookbook; it's a complete guide to understanding, using, storing, and preserving vegetables. Her engaging writing and stunning visuals transport readers straight to the farm, making it easy for both novice and seasoned gardeners to appreciate and enjoy the bountiful harvest of their own gardens.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-reconnect-with-your-food-in-andrea-kristins-best-selling-book/



:: HOW TO ADVOCATE FOR YOUR CHILD IN PUBLIC EDUCATION: FROM KINDERGARTEN TO POST-SECONDARY



Parents navigating public education now have a powerful new resource at their fingertips. "How to Advocate for Your Child in Public Education: From Kindergarten to Post-Secondary" (ISBN: 978-0228896937) by esteemed education consultant Monika Ferenczy is a comprehensive guide designed to equip parents with the knowledge and skills needed to advocate for their children within the school system. Ferenczy aims to inspire caregivers to become effective advocates for their children. Become empowered to make informed decisions, ask the right questions, and get the results your child needs.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-empowering-parents-new-book-by-education-consultant-monika-ferenczy-teaches-essential-advocacy-skills-for-public-education/



:: I BELIEVE IN YOU



A heartwarming new children's book by author Sandy Forseille, "I Believe in You" (ISBN: 978-1779414465), is set to inspire readers of all ages with its touching tale of imagination, friendship, and the enduring power of believing in oneself. Based on the author's own self-love journey, this enchanting story is perfect for anyone looking to reconnect with their inner child and learn to believe in themselves. "I Believe in You" is a universal story that will resonate with readers of all ages. It encourages readers to look in the mirror with confidence, reminding them that their older selves will always believe in them. It also speaks to the inner child within us all, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and encouraging our younger selves, no matter how old we get.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-nurture-your-inner-child-with-i-believe-in-you-by-sandy-forseille/



:: MY COW STOLE MY KAYAK



Author Glen Liset, a former advertising executive and seasoned storyteller, pens a delightful new children's book, "My Cow Stole My Kayak" (ISBN: 978-1779412836). This engaging and whimsical story follows Kate Jones and her family as they embark on a wild adventure at the annual county fair, culminating in a hilarious and unexpected dilemma involving a cow, a kayak, and a perilous ride down a creek. As a father of four and grandfather of two, Liset has a wealth of experience crafting bedtime stories, which shines through in his captivating writing.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-a-wild-ride-awaits-glen-lisets-new-childrens-book-my-cow-stole-my-kayak/



:: NIGHT TERRORS: BOOK ONE IN THE WEYLIN VALLEY SERIES



Author Maya Forrester's spellbinding new release, "Night Terrors: Book One in the Weylin Valley Series" (ISBN: 978-1998482108) is a dark fantasy adventure plunging readers into a realm where every corner hides a threat, and every choice can be fatal. Maya Forrester, acclaimed for her immersive world-building and compelling characters, delivers a dark fantasy experience that is both thrilling and emotionally resonant. "Night Terrors" is more than a tale of survival; it is a profound exploration of inner strength and the shadows that define us.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-journey-into-darkness-maya-forresters-night-terrors-introduces-a-dark-fantasy-saga-in-weylin-valley/



:: YOUR MOVE: THE GIRL IN THE PARK



What deadly secret lies hidden behind a seemingly innocuous chess game? Warwick Wood, the acclaimed author of "Funeral Circus," returns with a new thriller that promises to keep readers guessing until the final page. "Your Move: The Girl in the Park" (ISBN: 978-1773707464) plunges into a shadowy world where an innocent match becomes a high-stakes battle of wits and survival. In the seemingly innocent world of 1973 London, Your Move introduces Evelyn Copeland, an inexperienced researcher with a penchant for unravelling hidden truths, and Krystyna Zygalska, the enigmatic daughter of a Polish diplomat, whose past shadows every move she makes. What begins as a seemingly benign game of chess soon reveals itself to be a deadly match where every piece is a pawn in a perilous game of secrets, betrayal and treachery.



Learn more: https://publishersnewswire.com/publishing-can-a-secret-ever-truly-stay-buried-dive-into-warwick-woods-your-move-the-girl-in-the-park-where-a-game-of-chess-uncovers-a-dark-and-dangerous-secret/



MORE INFORMATION, MORE BOOKS:



Learn more about additional books you've probably never heard of here: https://publishersnewswire.com/pnw/book-news/



ABOUT PUBLISHERS NEWSWIRE:



Publishers Newswire™ is an online publication founded in 2004, part of the Neotrope News Network, covering books and publishing, music and software news. Publishers Newswire does not endorse, "recommend," or review any of the book titles mentioned, and the specific books mentioned are for informational purpose only. No fee or other consideration was paid for inclusion in this list.



ABOUT NEOTROPE:



Neotrope® has been in the publishing business since the late 1970s, when then teenage founder Christopher Simmons published first "The Comic Collectors Comic Checklist" sold at the San Diego Comic-Con. The company went on to publish "The Galaxy of Fandom" a one-off entertainment magazine, and later "The Adama Journal" a fanzine for "Battlestar Galactica." In 1982, "The Unicorn Hunters Guidebook" was featured in Playboy magazine. In 1987, a fanzine for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" called "Galaxy Class" launched. In 2008, the company published "FRACTOPIA" a coffee table art book by Simmons (ISBN: 978-0971055506; Neotrope Press).



The company publishing unit was originally called Silver Unicorn Graphics (S.U. Graphics and Marketing), became Mindset Press in 1987 and Neotrope Press in 1997. The Neotrope News Network was launched in 2004.



The company is also a leader in online advertising and marketing, public relations, music/video and multimedia. Neotrope is based in the Southern California wine country of Temecula. Neotrope® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and Europe. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary Jan. 2023.



Christopher Simmons has been a working journalist since 1984 when he sold his first article to POLYPHONY magazine. Later writing for diverse pubs including Computer Player, Digital Imaging, Micro Publishing News, Spazz, the Graphic Artist's Guild newspaper, among many others. He has been widely interviewed on topics related to technology, marketing, health and entertainment.



Learn more about Neotrope at: https://neotrope.com/ (website under reconstruction).



NOTE: NEOTROPE does not publish any of the books mentioned in this press release nor represent any author or publisher in an agency capacity. For questions about any of the books mentioned contact the author or publisher directly and not this website.

Learn More: https://publishersnewswire.com/

