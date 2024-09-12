News: How to Play Pokemon GO without Moving? Try iWhereGo iOS 18 Pokemon GO Spoofer | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- To all Pokémon Go fans, the thrill of playing should not be limited by mobility or busy schedules. Recognizing this, iWhereGo Genius introduces the ultimate Pokemon GO spoofer for iOS 18, making the entire Pokémon world accessible at your fingertips. You can explore, catch, and battle without ever leaving your seat!



CAN YOU PLAY POKEMON GO ON IPHONE IOS 18 WITHOUT MOVING?



Absolutely! The answer lies in using iWhereGo POGO Genius, a tool specifically designed for PoGo games. It fixes all location issues in Pokemon GO, including Error 12, and works with all location-changing apps by tricking the game into recording a fake virtual location. This lets fans access PokéStops, Gyms, and rare Pokémon without walking.



How to Teleport in Pokemon GO Without Walking



Step 1: Download iWhereGo POGO Genius



Visit iWhereGo's official website and download POGO Genius for free on your PC or Mac.



Step 2: Install POGO



Link your iPhone running iOS 18 to the computer with a USB connection. Uninstall the existing Pokémon Go game and click the POGO option to obtain the modified version.



Step 3: Spoof your Pokémon Go location



You can now use your preferred Pokémon Go spoofing app to modify your location. Below are the steps for using MocPOGO:



1. Download MocPOGO on your computer.



2. After launching it, click iOS as the operating system of the device you are using.



3. Select a spoofing Mode, Teleport, Two-spot/Multi-spot, or Jump teleport.



4. Enter your new destination's details.



5. Teleport or simulate movement on the mocked location.



Special Offer: Buy MocPOGO for iOS and get iWhereGo for Free! Also, with one purchase of MocPOGO you get up to 5 devices free and an extra 20% OFF coupon if you use the promo code iWhereGo20!



WHY CHOOSE IWHEREGO POGO GENIUS?



iWhereGo POGO Genius stands out for its reliability and performance when spoofing Pokemon GO.



BENEFITS



* It is free for partner paid users of MocPOGO, iToolab AnyGo, and FonesGo.



* It is compatible with iOS 18 and works for all location-based games.



* A cooldown timer guides you for fair play.



* An in-app GPS joystick helps to control your avatar intuitively.



* Players can import GPX route files to assist in their gaming.



LIMITATIONS



* Irresponsible spoofing may risk detection or an account ban.



About iWhereGo:



iWhereGo is dedicated to providing simple, effective, and professional solutions for gamers. Our mission is to enhance your gaming experience with innovative tools that make gameplay seamless and enjoyable. From effortless location spoofing to advanced features, iWhereGo ensures you get the most out of every adventure. Elevate your gaming with our cutting-edge solutions today.



For more information, visit the official site of iWhereGo:



iWhereGo POGO Genius: https://iwherego.com/pogo-genius/



iWhereGo MHN Genius: https://iwherego.com/mhn-genius/



Learn More: https://iwherego.com/

