News: NotaryCam hires Sam McPherson as new Head of Customer Success | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced the appointment of Sam McPherson as the new Head of Customer Success. In this role, McPherson will oversee customer relationships, focusing on delivering an exceptional client experience while driving retention and advocacy.



"We are pleased to welcome Sam to the NotaryCam team. His depth of experience in developing customer success strategies, especially within digital environments, makes him an ideal fit as we continue to grow," said Brian Webster, President of NotaryCam. "Sam's proven ability to scale processes, foster deep customer relationships and drive meaningful results will be instrumental as we enhance our client services and maintain our position as the leader in remote online notarization. We're confident that our customers will continue to experience best-in-class support and innovation under Sam's leadership."



McPherson brings over a decade of experience in customer success and growth strategies within the B2B SaaS sector. He has held key roles, including Director of Growth and Customer Success at Hire Ground and Director of Customer Success at SharpSpring, where he developed innovative onboarding and customer engagement programs that increased client satisfaction and retention rates. His expertise in building and leading teams that drive long-term success aligns with NotaryCam's mission to deliver secure, convenient, scalable eClosing and online notarization solutions.



"NotaryCam has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I'm honored to join a company that has consistently set the standard for excellence in eClosings and online notarization," said McPherson. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of our customers by helping them maximize the value they get from our solutions."



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company



NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com/ for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

Learn More: https://www.notarycam.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

REF: STORY ID: S2P120926 CITWIRE24