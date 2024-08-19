News: Uplift Back-to-School Season 2024 with Edimakor: Get up to 50% off and a chance to win $100 | CitizenWire

Edimakor is an advanced AI video editor from HitPaw that makes video creation easy and fun

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Edimakor is an advanced AI video editor from HitPaw that makes video creation easy and fun. It provides powerful features like AI video background remover, AI subtitle translator, text to speech, and more to help users quickly edit and enhance videos. Edimakor is excited to announce its Back-to-School season event for the new semester, running until September 11, 2024. This is an excellent opportunity to utilize Edimakor's advanced video production tools to document your campus experiences and elevate your content.



About Back-to-School Event



By using Edimakor's advanced video editing tools to create fun school life videos, participants in the event will not only have the chance to demonstrate their creativity but also stand a chance to win valuable prizes, including a $100 Amazon gift card and a complimentary one-year Edimakor subscription. Seize this opportunity to refine your video projects and potentially earn rewarding incentives.



How to Participate



Here are the simple steps to take part in Edimakor's Back-to-School event:



1. First, download the Edimakor video editor or screen recorder app to your device. This will allow you to easily create your vlog videos.



2. Use Edimakor's editing features like AI video background remover, subtitles, effects and more to make an awesome video related to school life, learning experiences, back-to-school tips, or any creative ideas you have.



3. Post your Edimakor video on social media and be sure to include the hashtag #Edimakorbacktoschool and tag @hitpaw_edimakor. This allows your video to be entered in the event.



4. Send the link to your posted video along with your email address to the Edimakor team so they can notify winners.



5. The Edimakor team will review entries and email lucky winners of the $100 Amazon gift cards or 1 year free VIP plans before the event ends.



Up to 50% Off



For the back-to-school season, Edimakor is offering exclusive discounts up to 50% off on purchases of its video editing apps and software like the Edimakor video editor and Edimakor screen recorder. Students can save big on tools to help create their school vlog videos.



Summary



Edimakor has launched a Back-to-School event for students to showcase their creativity through vlog videos and win prizes like $100 Amazon gift cards or 1 year free plans of Edimakor Screen Recorder. Students simply need to download Edimakor, create a school life video, share it with the hashtag #Edimakorbacktoschool and @hitpaw_edimakor, and submit their email. Edimakor is also offering up to 50% off discounts on its video editing tools for the back-to-school season.



About Edimakor



Edimakor aims to unleash creativity by making high-quality video production accessible to everyone.



For more information about Edimakor's Back-to-School event, visit: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/back-to-school.html



Follow on social:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EdimakorOfficial



X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

REF: STORY ID: S2P120382 CITWIRE24