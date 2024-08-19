News: Digital Underground Co-Founder Chopmaster J Survives Health Scare, Heart Surgery, and Near-Death Experience, Announces New Album and Podcast with Son S.O.T.U. | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- As hip-hop celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, Jimi "Chopmaster J" Dright, co-founder of the iconic group Digital Underground (DU), faced significant health challenges, causing him to miss much of the celebration. Now, as DU marks its 35th anniversary and the August 25th birthday of his late bandmate Gregory Edward Jacobs, known as Shock G or Humpty Hump, Chopmaster J is ready to make the most of these milestones. After surviving a debilitating fall, triple bypass heart surgery, and a near-death experience (NDE), Chopmaster J has a renewed appreciation for life. Together with his son, S.O.T.U., they are preparing to release "Sex Packets 2 - The ReUp" and launch a new podcast, "The Chop Shop."



Digital Underground, one of the first hip-hop bands, included members Money B, DJ Fuze, and an 18-year-old Tupac Amaru Shakur, who Jimi is credited with discovering. The group's rise to fame in the early '90s featured hits like "Doowutchyalike," "Freaks of the Industry," "Same Song," and "Kiss You Back." Their debut album, "Sex Packets," released in 1990, was later named one of The Source Magazine's "100 Best Rap Albums Ever." "Sex Packets 2- The ReUp," from SOTU's new band, D.U.Nx.G (Digital Underground Next Generation), will honor the classic album with whimsical renditions and new, funk-filled, cosmically tinged offerings.



"The Chop Shop," a musically infused talk show, will debut on the Pantheon Podcast Network (http://pantheonpodcasts.com/) on August 20 and be available on all major podcast platforms. Hosted by Chopmaster J and S.O.T.U., along with seasoned music professional Judy Klein, the debut episode will review the legacy of Digital Underground and spotlight D.U.Nx.G as they modernize Digital Underground's original funk with a futuristic twist.



Chopmaster J's health issues began last May with a severe fall at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Woodland Hills, CA, partially immobilizing him for the rest of the year. Eight months later, he suffered a heart attack, leading to triple bypass surgery and a NDE.



"When people close to you pass away, it is extremely distressing, humbling, and reflective. But when you experience your own near-death experience, something inside you is impacted on another level. Having almost entered the realm of the other side; I am deeply committed to my life's music ministry. I've lost so many people close to me, including Tupac, Shock G, and my long-time collaborator and friend Will Waller. I am forever grateful to still be on the planet and able to spread love and joy through the power and peace of music," note Chopmaster J.



"Our new podcast and D.U.Nx.G's new album, which I executive produced, are just the beginning of a rollout of projects I've envisioned for years. One of my favorite Tupac quotes is, 'You either evolve or become irrelevant.' Well, irrelevance has never been an option for me. I am going to continue to do what I like to do, which is to create meaningful, memorable music that positively moves and inspires people,'" expresses Chopmaster J.



About Pantheon Media:



Pantheon Media, the premier podcast network for music lovers, delivers unmatched storytelling and production excellence across its diverse range of shows. As the global destination for music-centric podcasts, Pantheon Podcasts bring the stories of artists, bands, and music history to life, engaging a worldwide audience of passionate listeners. Discover where music lives and breathes with Pantheon.



Tune in on August 20 to "The Chop Shop," on http://pantheonpodcasts.com or your favorite podcast platform and get ready for the album release of "Sex Packets 2 - The ReUp" on August 25. Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/09VMRqhuDXUbPv9swfW5nO.



Check out S.O.T.U. and D.U.Nx.G at https://www.dunxgmusic.com and their video release "Step Up" at https://youtu.be/3A5Xqu9_nUM?si=ZL5tZYVne_tJ543m.



Follow the "Chop Shop" podcast hosts on IG at https://www.instagram.com/chopmasterj/, https://www.instagram.com/sotunderground/ and https://www.instagram.com/judykleinofficial/.



Learn More: https://www.dunxgmusic.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.

REF: STORY ID: S2P120374 CITWIRE24