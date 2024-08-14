Michoacan chefs bring their mouth-watering creations to a festival that celebrates the culture and food of home

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Purépecha people of the state of Michoacán, Mexico, are famous for their unique culture, food, crafts, pottery and textiles. Award-winning chefs from the region, flown to Los Angeles for the Flavor of Michoacán Festival, proved that their cuisine is beyond compare. The festival, hosted by the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles on L. Ron Hubbard Way, began with a Mayan ceremony that invoked the spirits of Earth to bless the occasion.



Folk dancers in traditional costumes and masks delighted those attending with their performances.



The festival was created by Mr. Martin Cruz, president of the Chicano Latino Immigrant Democratic Club, who also produced a two-week Latin Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way earlier this summer. Mr. Cruz praised the chefs, noting that their delight in their work is a classic example of one of his favorite passages from the works of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: "The greatest joy there is in life is creating. Splurge on it!"



The Church shares Mr. Cruz's belief in the importance of preserving and nurturing the cultures and traditions of the many communities that call Los Angeles home. The Church holds cultural festivals and family-friendly activities throughout the year.



An Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



